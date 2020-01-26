Saturday roundup: Sidney swim teams win MVL Valley Division titles

TROTWOOD — Sidney’s boys and girls swimming teams each captured divisional championships and finished in the top half of overall Miami Valley League standings in the league’s meet on Saturday at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Sidney’s boys squad finished second out of the league’s 10 teams and was the top finisher in the five-team Valley Division. The girls squad finished fourth out of nine teams and was the top finisher in the Valley Division. Vandalia-Butler won the overall boys title while Tippecanoe won the overall girls title.

Sidney junior Jaden Humphrey finished first in the boys 200 yard individual medley by six seconds and finished first in the 100 backstroke by two seconds. Junior Badin Brewer finished second in the 50 freestyle while Jahvon Lloyd finished third. Brewer was second in the 100 freestyle and Eli Christman was third. Lloyd was fourth in the 100 butterfly.

The boys 200 yard relay of Brewer, Christman, Lloyd and Humphrey finished first by three seconds while the 400 relay of the same four finished second.

Sidney freshman Lillyen Watkins finished third in the girls 50 freestyle and was fourth in the 100 freestyle.

The girls 200 relay of Lydia Brewer, Olivia Keller, Logan Frasure and Watkins finished fourth. The 400 relay of Frasure, Addison Payne, Brewer and Watkins finished fourth.

• Boys basketball

Versailles 36, Fort Loramie 35

The Tigers survived against the Redskins to earn a nonconference victory on Saturday in Versailles.

Versailles led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, 19-18 at halftime and 30-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Michael Stammen led the Tigers with 15 points. Caeleb Meyer led Fort Loramie with 17 points while Nick Brandewie scored nine.

Versailles (17-0) will travel to Minster on Friday. Fort Loramie (10-4) will host Jackson Center on Tuesday.

Jackson Center 39, New Bremen 25

The Tigers earned a nonconference win on Saturday in New Bremen.

The Cardinals led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter but Jackson Center used a 13-7 scoring edge in the second to take the lead. The Tigers outscored New Bremen 7-0 in the third quarter to boost their lead to 28-18 and finished the game with an 11-7 scoring edge in the fourth.

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center with 23 points and five rebounds while Garrett Prenger scored eight points. The Tigers shot 15 for 41 (37 percent) from the floor and outrebounded New Bremen 28-20.

Nolan Bornhorst led New Bremen with seven points while Reece Busse scored six points and had six rebounds. The Cardinals shot 9 for 29 (31 percent) from the floor.

Jackson Center (13-2) will travel to Fort Loramie on Tuesday. New Bremen (7-8) will travel to Delphos St. John’s on Friday.

Anna 85, West Liberty-Salem 48

The Rockets beat West Liberty-Salem in a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

Anna led 24-13 at the end of the first quarter, 43-23 at halftime and 70-41 at the end of the third.

Bart Bixler and Riley Huelskamp each scored 18 points for Anna while Isaac Linger scored 16 and Ben Kovacs scored 10. Justin Murray added eight points.

The Rockets (10-3) will host Houston on Tuesday.

Fairlawn 60, Covington 59 OT

Ashton Piper hit a 15-foot jumper at the buzzer to lift Fairlawn to a nonconference victory in overtime on Saturday in Covington.

Fairlawn led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter but Covington led 27-25 at halftime. The score was tied 41-41 at the end of the third and 54-54 at the end of the fourth.

Skyler Piper led the Jets with 17 points while Ashton Piper scored 13 and Drew Maddy scored 10.

Fairlawn (9-6) will travel to Russia on Friday.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 57, Xenia 28

Sidney cruised to a big Miami Valley League Valley Division victory at Xenia on Saturday.

Sidney took a 12-3 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 28-8 at halftime and 43-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Peyton Wiley hit six 3-pointers and led the team with 22 points. She also had six rebounds. Samantha Reynolds scored 13 points and had nine rebounds. Lexee Brewer scored seven points and had eight assists and seven steals.

The Yellow Jackets (14-4, 11-3 MVL) will host Troy on Wednesday.

Fort Loramie 63, Versailles 42

The Redskins got one of their toughest challenges of the season in a nonconference game on Saturday in Versailles. That speaks more to how much Fort Loramie, which is ranked No. 1 in Division IV, has dominated this year.

The Redskins pulled out to a 31-14 lead by halftime and cruised to a victory to stay undefeated. They led 18-11 at the end of the first before using a 13-3 scoring advantage in the second and 18-9 advantage in the third to secure the win.

Versailles narrowed the final gap with a 19-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter. It’s the first time this season an opponent has scored more than 28 points against the Redskins.

Dana Rose scored 20 points and had five steals. She hit 9-of-13 field goal attempts. Ava Sholtis scored 10 points and had a team-high six rebounds. Diana Heitkamp scored eight points.

Brooke Stonebraker scored 12 points for the Tigers while Danielle Kunk added 10.

Fort Loramie (16-0) traveled to St. Henry on Monday and will host Jackson Center on Thursday. Versailles (11-7) will host West Liberty-Salem on Tuesday.

Minster 47, Anna 36

Minster pulled away late to secure a nonconference victory on Saturday in Anna.

The Wildcats led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter, 28-25 at halftime and 36-30 at the end of the third.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 20 points while Janae Hoying scored 10. Kayli Brewer led Anna with 11 points while Breann Reaman scored eight.

Minster (14-3) will travel to Versailles on Thursday while Anna (14-5) will host Fort Loramie on Saturday.

New Knoxville 52, Botkins 20

Botkins couldn’t keep up with the Rangers in a nonconference loss on Saturday on its home court.

New Knoxville led 16-2 at the end of the first quarter, 30-13 at halftime and 37-20 at the end of the third. Botkins was outscored 15-0 in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led the Trojans with 13 points.

Botkins (12-5) will host Jackson Center on Saturday.

Fairlawn 49, Riverside 37

The Jets beat the Pirates in a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Riverside took a 12-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but Fairlawn used a 15-12 scoring edge in the second to pull within 24-23 at halftime. The Jets then outscored the Pirates 14-4 in the third quarter and 12-9 in the fourth.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn with 18 points while Allison Roush scored 10 and Camri Cundiff and MaCalla Huelskamp each scored eight.

Roush led the team with seven rebounds and six steals while Heath had five steals. Heath had a team-high six assists. Fairlawn shot 19 for 51 (37 percent) from the floor.

Amber Waters led Riverside with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Olivia Perk scored nine points and Lauryn Sanford added eight. The squad shot 15 for 48 (31.2 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Fairlawn 30-25.

The Jets (7-12) will travel to Miami East on Tuesday. Riverside (7-9) hosted Marion Elgin on Monday and will host Urbana on Thursday.

Covington 36, Jackson Center 28

The Tigers couldn’t keep up with the Buccaneers in a nonconference game on Saturday in Covington.

Covington had led 12-9 after one quarter, 21-14 at halftime and 25-22 after three quarters.

A putback by Regan Clark and a basket by Morgan Huber gave Jackson Center a 26-25 lead with 6:24 remaining in the game before two pivotal plays swung the game.

Josie Crowell was fouled as she hit a 3-pointer and added the free throw for a four-point play to put Covington ahead 29-26 with 5:30 remaining.

After nearly two minutes with neither team scoring, the Tigers were called for a foul and then a technical. Claire Fraley made four foul shots to put Covington up 32-26.

A basket by Ava Winner cut the Buccs’ lead to 32-28 but Claudia Harrington scored on a fast break and Bree Reynolds hit a shot to put Covington ahead 36-28 with 1:08 left.

Katie Clark had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Jackson Center while Regan Clark grabbed nine rebounds and Winner scored six points.

Covington was 12-of-41 from the floor for 29 percent while Jackson Center was 10-of-47 from the floor for 21 percent. The Tigers won the battle of the boards 38-27 and had 14 turnovers to Covington’s 16.

Jackson Center (5-13) will travel to Fort Loramie on Thursday.

