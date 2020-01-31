Thursday roundup: Minster pulls away late from Versailles

VERSAILLES — Minster’s girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 48-35 victory over Versailles in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

The Wildcats led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter but the Tigers used a 13-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 22-17 halftime lead. Minster used a 12-6 edge in the third quarter to take a 29-28 lead, then outscored Versailles 19-7 in the fourth.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 24 points, 16 of which came in the second half. Janae Hoying added nine points and Ella Mescher scored eight points.

Lindsey Winner led Versailles with 13 points while Brooke Stonebraker scored eight.

Minster (15-3, 5-2) is in third place in the MAC behind Marion Local and Fort Recovery, which are tied for first. Versailles (12-8, 4-4) is in seventh place.

Minster will host Dayton Carroll on Monday while Versailles will host Coldwater on Thursday in its MAC finale.

Fort Loramie 89, Jackson Center 16

The Redskins used a 28-5 scoring edge in the second quarter to jumpstart another lopsided Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter before pushing its lead to 44-12 at halftime. The Redskins finished off the win with a 19-2 scoring edge in the third quarter and 26-2 edge in the fourth.

Fort Loramie shot 31 for 62 (50 percent) from the floor while Jackson Center shot 6 for 17 (35 percent). The Redskins had a 28-15 rebounding advantage and forced 30 turnovers.

Ava Sholtis and Corynn Heitkamp each scored 14 points for Fort Loramie while Kennedi Gephart scored 11 and Taylor Ratermann and Dana Rose each scored nine. Kenzie Hoelscher had a team-high six rebounds, Gephart had a team-best seven steals and Caitlyn Gasson had a team-high five assists.

Kylie Hartle led Jackson Center with five points.

Fort Loramie (18-0) will travel on Anna on Saturday while Jackson Center will travel to Botkins.

Lehman Catholic 58, Lima Perry 31

Lehman Catholic stayed unbeaten in Northwest Central Conference play with a 58-31 win on Thursday in Lima.

Lehman led 15-4, 33-13 and 41-21 at the quarter breaks.

Rylie McIver had a big night for Lehman. She was 7 for 11 from the floor and scored 16 points in addition to having seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Heidi Toner had 12 points and seven rebounds and Lauren McFarland scored 12 points. Colleen O’Leary had six points and four assists, Anna Cianciolo added three assists and Hope Anthony had three steals.

Lehman shot 25 for 59 (42 percent) from the floor and had 33 rebounds.

The Cavaliers (13-6, 7-0 NWCC) will host Bradford on Saturday.

New Bremen 64, Delphos St. John’s 54

The Cardinals pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a MAC win on Thursday in Delphos.

St. John’s led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter but New Bremen used an 18-11 scoring edge to take a 32-27. The Blue Jays pulled within 42-41 heading into the fourth quarter before the Cardinals finished with a 22-13 run.

Kira Bertke led New Bremen with 17 points and had six rebounds. Elli Roetgerman scored 15 points and had seven rebounds and Madison Cordonnier scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.

New Bremen shot 23 for 48 (48 percent) from the floor and outrebounded St. John’s 38-19.

The Cardinals (10-7, 3-4) will travel on Celina on Saturday.

Riverside 44, Urbana 35

The Pirates earned a nonconference win on Thursday in De Graff.

Riverside led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, 20-19 at halftime and 32-26 at the end of the third quarter before finishing with a 12-7 advantage in the fourth.

Lauryn Sanford led the Pirates with 15 points and had five assists and five steals. Kirstin Schlumbohm had nine points and five steals, Amber Waters scored eight points and Olivia Perk scored seven.

The Pirates shot 15 for 46 (32.6 percent) from the floor and outrebounded the Hillclimbers 27-22.

“I’m disappointed with how sloppy we played tonight, especially after how well we played on Monday (against Marion Elgin),” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “We were undisciplined on defense and fouled way too much and we didn’t take care of the ball with 20 turnovers.

“I’m glad we were able to grind out the win but disappointed with our execution and effort. I was pleased that we had pretty balanced scoring once again, but we have a lot of things to clean up before Monday.”

Riverside (9-9, 5-1 NWCC) will travel to Indian Lake on Monday.

