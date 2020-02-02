Saturday roundup: Anna beats top-ranked Versailles 51-37

ANNA — Anna handed Versailles its first loss of the season in a matchup between two of the Dayton area’s best Division III teams on Saturday.

The Rockets led most the way and pulled away in the second half to a 51-37 victory in front of a near-sellout crowd. It’s the fifth consecutive victory for Anna (13-3) and the 12th in the last 13 games.

Anna built a 14-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 8-7 scoring advantage in the second to take a 22-16 halftime lead. The squad outscored Versailles 16-13 in the third quarter and 13-8 in the fourth.

Bart Bixler led the Rockets with 14 points while Justin Murray scored 11 and Isaiah Masteller scored 10.

Michael Stammen led Versailles with 20 points.

The victory may be enough for Anna to be voted as the top seed in the Dayton Div. III sectional. Voting for all Ohio sectionals begins online this week, and seeding meetings will follow on Sunday.

Anna will travel to Fairlawn on Tuesday. Versailles (18-1), which was the No. 1 ranked D-III team in last week’s Associated Press state poll, will travel to Coldwater on Friday.

Jackson Center 57, Minster 46

A big second quarter helped the Tigers earn a nonconference win on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center built a 9-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored Minster 15-7 in the second to take a 24-14 halftime lead. The Wildcats outscored the Tigers 15-14 in the third but Jackson Center finished with a 19-17 scoring edge in the fourth.

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center with 22 points while Camdyn Reese scored 10. Both players had six rebounds.

Justin Nixon led Minster with 14 points while Trent Roetgerman and Eric Schmidt each scored eight. Schmidt had a game-high five assists.

Jackson Center shot 16 for 32 from the floor while Minster shot 15 for 37 (40.5 percent). The Tigers had a 20-15 rebounding edge.

Jackson Center (15-3) will travel to Botkins on Friday. Minster (11-6) will host New Knoxville on Friday.

Botkins 64, New Bremen 52

New Bremen senior Nolan Bornhorst scored his 1,000th career point but the Trojans took an early lead and held on for a nonconference win on Saturday in Botkins.

Botkins built an 18-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-11 scoring advantage in the second to take a 31-22 halftime lead. The Trojans outscored the Cardinals 21-11 in the third quarter and were outscored 19-12 in the fourth.

Jayden Priddy-Powell led Botkins with 22 points while Jacob Pleiman scored 19 and Zane Paul scored 15.

Bornhorst finished with 10 points and sits at exactly 1,000 career points after Saturday’s loss. Dave Homan also scored 10 points and Trevor Bergman added nine.

Botkins (13-4) will host Lima Perry on Tuesday while New Bremen (7-10) will host Marion Local on Friday.

Riverside 58, Houston 55

A big fourth quarter lifted Riverside to a nonconference victory on Saturday in Houston.

Houston took a 15-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 29-26 at halftime. The Wildcats used a 12-9 scoring edge in the third to take a 41-35 lead but Riverside used a 23-14 edge in the fourth to rally and earn the win.

“We came out a little sluggish, but were able to stay close for a majority of the game,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “I thought that we would come out with more energy in the third quarter, but we were just settling for shots on offense and playing bad defensively.

“In the fourth quarter, I was very happy with our effort on both ends of the floor. We were making them work on defense and getting to the free-throw line. We also had some big stops down the stretch to seal it.”

Kaden Burk led Riverside with 23 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. He also had 11 rebounds while John Zumberger scored 17 points and Wade Auflick added 11.

Luke Beaver led Houston with 15 points while Brennan Arnold scored 13 and John Leist scored 12.

The Pirates shot 13 for 35 (37.1 percent) from the floor. Houston had a 39-29 rebounding edge.

Riverside (5-13) will host Upper Scioto Valley on Friday. Houston (3-15) will travel to Fairlawn on Friday.

Fort Loramie 37, Marion Local 20

The Redskins led the whole way to earn a victory in a nonconference game on Saturday in Fort Loramie. It was the second annual “IMPACT Game,” which the schools started last year to honor deceased educators Dan Thobe and Aaron Rose.

The Redskins scored the first six points of the game and led 9-3 at the end of the first quarter. Fort Loramie pushed its lead to as many as 12 in the second and led 19-10 at halftime.

Caeleb Meyer and Grant Albers hit transition baskets late in the third to boost the team’s lead to 29-15, and Fort Loramie finished with an 8-5 scoring edge in the fourth.

Nate Meyer led the Redskins with 19 points.

Fort Loramie (11-5) will travel to Bethel on Tuesday.

Russia 50, Ansonia 39

The Raiders earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Ansonia.

Russia led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and used a 14-12 scoring edge in the second to boost its lead to 28-18 at halftime. The Raiders were outscored 14-10 in the third quarter and finished with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth.

Mason Dapore led Russia with 14 points while Zane Shappie scored 12 and Xavier Philpot added nine.

“Mason Dapore had a very good game tonight with many assists, leading to a good team win with contributions from many players,” Russia coach Dave Borchers said. “I was pleased with our defensive effort.”

Russia (6-13) will play next on Feb. 11 when it hosts Newton.

Lehman Catholic 55, Bradford 24

Lehman Catholic cruised to a nonconference victory on Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman led 19-1 at the end of the first quarter, 29-8 at halftime and 44-19 at the end of the third quarter.

Luke Frantz led the Cavaliers with 14 points while Brendan O’Leary scored 11. Mike McFarland scored eight points and had seven rebounds and Justin Chapman scored eight points.

The Cavaliers (9-8) will travel to Lima Temple Christian on Friday.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 68, West Carrollton 55

Sidney won a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Saturday in Sidney.

Samantha Reynolds led the Yellow Jackets with 21 points while Allie Stockton scored 18 and Kelsey Kizer scored 11.

Sidney (15-5, 12-4 MVL) will travel to Tippecanoe on Wednesday.

Fort Loramie 61, Anna 44

The Redskins got their toughest test of the season on Saturday at Anna but pulled away in the second half to another lopsided victory to secure an outright Shelby County Athletic League title.

Anna built a 16-8 lead by the end of the first quarter — which was the first time this season the Redskins had trailed at the end of a quarter.

Fort Loramie battled back with a 19-10 scoring advantage in the second to take a 27-26 halftime lead. The Redskins used a 20-5 scoring edge in the third to pull away and outscored the Rockets 14-13 in the fourth.

The win secured the SCAL title for Fort Loramie (19-0, 11-0), which has won the league outright the last three seasons and six of the last seven seasons.

It’s only the second time this season Fort Loramie has allowed more than 28 points in a game. The squad’s previous closest game was a 63-42 win over Versailles on Jan. 25.

The Redskins, which beat Anna 56-24 on Dec. 21, will host Botkins on Thursday. The Rockets (14-6, 10-2) will host West Liberty-Salem on Thursday.

Houston 42, Fairlawn 37

Houston earned an SCAL win on Saturday in Sidney.

Mariah Booher led Houston with 17 points while Megan Maier scored 11 and Rylie Voisard added 10.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn with 15 points while MaCalla Huelskamp scored nine.

Houston (4-15, 2-9) hosted Mississinawa Valley on Monday and will host Russia on Thursday. Fairlawn (7-14, 1-10) will travel to Jackson Center on Thursday.

Botkins 61, Jackson Center 27

The Trojans cruised to a big SCAL victory on Saturday in Botkins.

Botkins took a 19-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 34-11 at halftime and 53-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Carmen Heuker led the Trojans with 19 points while Makenna Maurer scored 11 and Jill Greve scored nine.

Kylie Hartle led Jackson Center with eight points.

Botkins (13-5, 7-4) traveled to Lima Perry on Monday and will travel to Fort Loramie on Thursday. Jackson Center (5-15, 2-9) will host Fairlawn on Thursday.

Arcanum 53, Russia 44

The Raiders lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Arcanum.

Russia led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter but the Trojans used a 23-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 34-24 halftime lead. Arcanum led 39-31 heading into the fourth.

Ashley Scott led Russia with 12 points while Jessica York scored 10.

Russia (9-10, 6-5 SCAL) will host New Knoxville on Tuesday.

Lehman Catholic 49, Bradford 44

Lehman earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman led 12-11 after one quarter, but Bradford took a 25-24 halftime lead. Lehman went back in front 35-31 after three quarters and held on for the win.

Lauren McFarland scored 13 points and had four assists for the Cavaliers while Anna Cianciolo scored 13 points. Rylie McIver had 10 points and seven steals and Heidi Toner grabbed seven rebounds. Lehman shot 17 for 44 (39 percent) from the field.

The Cavaliers (14-6) will host Northridge on Thursday.

New Bremen 60, Celina 30

The Cardinals cruised to a nonconference win on Saturday in Celina.

New Bremen led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 44-25 at the end of the third.

Kira Bertke led New Bremen with 20 points while Kaylee Freund scored 14 and Madison Cordonnier scored 12. Bertke, Cordonnier and Chloe Bornhorst each had six rebounds.

The Cardinals shot 23 for 52 (44 percent) from the floor and outrebounded the Bulldogs 26-24.

New Bremen (11-7) will travel to Spencerville on Tuesday.

• Wrestling

Sidney 10th at Benjamin Logan Invitational

Sidney came in 10th out of 20 teams at the Benjamin Logan Invitational on Saturday.

Isaac Belt finished first in 126 pounds. Enrique Loize finished third in 113 pounds, Julian Barga finished third in 160 pounds and Kaydin Wolaver finished sixth in 120.

Seven area boys teams earn nonconference wins; Fort Loramie girls secure SCAL title

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

