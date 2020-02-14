College update: Lehman graduate Kassie Lee sets personal best in the shot put

Lehman graduate Kassie Lee put herself in the top 30 nationally in the shot put with her effort last weekend in the Bob Shannon Invitational held at Denison University.

Lee, a senior on the women’s track team at Capital University, shattered her personal record in winning the event with an effort of 41 feet, 11.75 inches. That is the fourth-best all-time at Capital and earned her a spot in the top 30 nationally.

She also added a third-place finish in the weight throw with a distance of 47 feet, 5 inches.

Emily Borchers, Russia

Borchers turned in another outstanding effort in distance running for the University of Dayton women’s track team.

Competing in the Akron Invitational last weekend, she ran a personal record 9:36.99 to win the event.

Making her time even more impressive is the fact that it’s second-best all-time at Dayton.

• Men’s track and field

Luke Shellhaas, Versailles

Shellhaas is a sophomore on the track squad at Ohio Northern, and in the Hillsdale (Michigan) Wide Track Classic last weekend, he placed third in the pole vault by clearing the bar at an even 14 feet.

• Men’s basketball

Justin Ahrens, Versailles

Ahrens came up with a key performance for Ohio State in a tight win over Rutgers in Big Ten play Wednesday night in Columbus.

He drained three of his four 3-pointers and finished with nine points.

Andre Gordon, Sidney

Gordon finished with eight points and was 2-for-3 from 3-point range in Texas A&M’s loss at home to Florida Wednesday.

Nathan Bruns, Marion Local

Bruns had a monster game for Findlay this week in an overtime win over Trevecca Nazarene.

He was lights out shooting the ball, hitting 12-for-17 from the floor and all five of his free throw attempts to finish with 29 points for the Oilers. He also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Just a freshman, he is leading 16-6 Findlay in scoring at 11.7 and in rebounding at 5.4 per game.

Nathan Lessing, Fairlawn

Lessing had 21 points and four assists for Northwestern Ohio in Lima in a loss to Indiana Tech, and 11 points and three assists in a one-point win over Siena Heights.

He averages 19.8 for UNOH, which is 10-17.

Griffin Doseck, Anna

Doseck, a freshman at Capital, had a good week, scoring 10 points in a loss to John Carroll, and pulling down 10 rebounds in an overtime win over Heidelberg.

• Women’s basketball

Brogan McIver, Lehman

McIver had a pair of good games for Edison State in wins over Terra State and the Heidelberg junior varsity team.

She had 14 points and was 4-for-7 from 3-point range against Terra State, and had 13 points against Heidelberg.

She averages 11.3 per game for the 21-3 Lady Chargers.

Rebekah New, Houston

New also plays at Edison and against Terra State, she finished with 10 points and six rebounds, and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the line.

Erin Scott, New Knoxville

Scott added to her impressive assist total while playing at Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

She had four assists along with 11 points in a loss to Indiana Tech, and had eight assists, eight rebounds and four steals in a win over Siena Heights.

She now has 148 assists this season, is averaging 8.7 points and is shooting 75 percent from the line.

Sylvia Hudson, Sidney

Hudson continues her excellent play at Urbana, getting 12 points in a lopsided win over West Virginia Wesleyan, and 14 points and eight rebounds in a win over Frostburg State.

She averages 19.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for Urbana, which is 15-8 on the year.

Kami McEldowney, Versailles

McEldowney had five steals and three assists for Urbana in the win over Frostburg State, and 12 points, five assists and three steals in the loss to West Virginia Wesleyan.

She averages 8.5 points per game for Urbana.

Erin Mescher, Marion Local

Mescher had 12 points and nine rebounds for Ohio Northern in a loss to Marietta.

A senior, she is averaging 10.8 points and a team-high 5.4 rebounds for the 16-6 Lady Polar Bears.

• Baseball

Brett McEldowney, Versailles

McEldowney was outstanding in his first outing of the season for Northwestern Ohio in a four-game series at Freed-Hardman in Tennessee.

A senior pitcher, he went six innings and allowed just three hits and no runs while striking out seven and walking one.

• Wrestling

Jeff Ware, Versailles

Ware is a sophomore on the roster at Ashland University. He wrestles at 285 pounds.

Lee https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_Kassie-Lee.jpg Lee