Friday roundup: Fort Loramie shuts down Botkins

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie pulled into a tie for third place in the Shelby County Athletic League by beating Botkins 52-34 on Friday on its home court.

Botkins’ Jayden Priddy-Powell scored six points in the first quarter and Jacob Pleiman scored five to help the team take a 14-12 lead. Fort Loramie shut down the Trojans in the second, though, and scored the first 16 points of the quarter on its way to taking a 28-21 halftime lead.

The Redskins’ strong defense continued in the second as they outscored Botkins 15-3. The Trojans, which had won their last eight games, finished with a 10-9 scoring edge in the fourth.

Damon Mescher led Fort Loramie with 14 points while Nolan Berning and Nick Brandewie each scored eight. Priddy-Powell finished with 15.

The two squads are tied with 7-4 SCAL records heading into their final league games. Botkins plays at SCAL champion Anna on Monday while Fort Loramie hosts Fairlawn.

Jackson Center 45, Fairlawn 42

Jackson Center survived a tough challenge from the Jets to secure its hold on second place in SCAL standings on Friday in Jackson Center.

The Tigers led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter but Fairlawn battled back to take a 19-16 halftime lead. Jackson Center used a 13-10 scoring edge in the third quarter to tie it and finished with a 16-13 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Christopher Elchert and Aidan Reichert each scored 12 points for the Tigers while Garrett Heitkamp scored eight, five of which came in the fourth quarter. Ashton Piper led Fairlawn with 16 points.

The Tigers finish SCAL play with a 9-3 record and lead Botkins and Fort Loramie by two games.

Houston 53, Russia 52

The Wildcats avoided a winless SCAL record by beating the Raiders on Friday in Houston.

Houston built a 17-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 28-18 at halftime. Russia’s Mason Dapore scored 14 points in the third quarter to help lead a 21-9 scoring edge that gave the Raiders a 39-37 lead.

Brennan Arnold scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, though, to lead a 16-13 scoring advantage that lifted the Wildcats to a one-point win.

“Brennan Arnold hit a big 3 with around 25 seconds to give us a one-point lead and we played well defensively to end the game,” Houston coach Mark Platfoot said. “I love how our kids fought and found a way.”

Russia finishes 2-10 overall in SCAL play and in sixth place. Houston finishes 1-11 and in last place.

It was the regular-season finale for Houston (5-17), which will open tournament play on Friday against Middletown Madison at Northmont High School.

Lehman Catholic 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 41

Lehman clinched its first winning season in five years by beating Waynesfield-Goshen in Northwest Central Conference play on Friday night in Sidney.

Lehman led 16-7, 24-17 and 47-23 at the quarter breaks.

Luke Frantz led Lehman with 31 points. Brendan O’Leary scored 19 and Drew Barhorst had nine rebounds.

The Cavaliers finish 5-3 overall in NWCC play, good for fourth place behind Lima Perry, Upper Scioto Valley and Ridgemont.

Minster 55, St. Henry 49

The Wildcats rallied in the second half to earn a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Friday in St. Henry.

The Redskins built a 20-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 28-25 at halftime. Minster finished with a 16-8 scoring edge in the third and 14-13 edge in the fourth.

Justin Nixon led the Wildcats with 14 points and eight rebounds while Jacob Salazar scored 13 points and Trent Roetgerman scored 11 points and had seven rebounds.

Minster shot 17 for 41 (41.5 percent) from the floor and outrebounded the Redskins 27-23.

New Bremen 43, Fort Recovery 39

The Cardinals earned a MAC victory on Friday in New Bremen.

The Indians led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter and 18-15 at halftime but New Bremen used a 13-8 scoring edge in the third and 15-13 edge in the fourth to rally and win.

Nolan Bornhorst led the Cardinals with 18 points while Patrick Wells and Trevor Bergman each scored eight. Bornhorst and Wells each had six rebounds.

New Bremen shot 11 for 38 (29 percent) from the floor and 16 for 19 from the free-throw line. Fort Recovery made 2-of-3 free-throw attempts.

Hardin Northern 64, Riverside 55

Riverside couldn’t keep up late with Hardin Northern in a road NWCC game on Friday.

Each squad scored 11 points in the first quarter. The Pirates used a 19-15 scoring edge in the second to take a four-point halftime lead but the Polar Bears rallied and won with a 15-10 advantage in the third and 23-15 advantage in the fourth.

“For the most part, we executed well in the first half,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We had a few turnovers and missed a lot of shots within five feet, but our defense was able to keep us going.

“It was tied with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter and we gave up two huge offensive rebounds that they were able to score on, which put us down by five. After that, it becomes a game of free throws and Hardin Northern did their job down the stretch.”

Kaden Burk and John Zumberger each scored 14 points for Riverside while Walker Whitaker scored nine and Ethan Jackson scored eight. The Pirates shot 19 for 51 (37.3 percent) from the floor and were outrebounded 29-17.

The Pirates finish 2-6 overall in NWCC play, good for a seventh-place tie with Waynesfield-Goshen.

Versailles 48, Delphos St. John’s 38

The Tigers ended MAC play with a victory on Friday in Versailles.

The Tigers led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter, 28-21 at halftime and 38-23 at the end of the third.

Michael Stammen led Versailles with 20 points while Ben Ruhenkamp scored nine.

Versailles, which wrapped up the MAC title last week, finishes 9-0 overall in conference play.

