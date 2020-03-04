Boys basketball: Jackson Center’s Aidan Reichert named SCAL player of the year

Jackson Center senior forward Aidan Reichert has been the team’s main scorer all season and was recently named the Shelby County Athletic League’s player of the year.

Teams were announced in late February and are determined by voting of the league’s head coaches, which rank players. The leading vote-getter is named player of the year, while the top five make first team and next group of five make second team. Voting is based on regular-season performance only.

Reichert, who was recently named the Southwest district Division IV player of the year, averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in regular season.

Joining Reichert on first team were Anna senior guards Bart Bixler and Isaac Lininger, Fairlawn junior guard Ashton Piper and Botkins junior guard Jayden Priddy-Powell.

Bixler averaged a team-best 15.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Lininger averaged 10 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

Piper averaged 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists per game. He surpassed 1,000 career points during the season. Priddy-Powell averaged 12.8 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Russia senior guard Mason Dapore, Fort Loramie senior guard Nick Brandewie, Botkins sophomore forward Jacob Pleiman, Fairlawn junior guard Skyler Piper and Anna senior guard Riley Huelskamp were named second team all-SCAL.

Dapore averaged 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while Brandewie averaged eight points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists and Pleiman averaged 12.5 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Skyler Piper averaged 16 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists. Huelskamp averaged 8.2 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Anna’s Kamren Steward, Botkins’ Zane Paul, Fort Loramie’s Grant Albers, Caeleb Meyer and Nate Meyer, Houston’s Adam Winner and Jackson Center’s Christopher Elchert were named honorable mention.

Jackson Center’s Aidan Reichert shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Dec. 30 in Anna. Reichert was recently named the SCAL player of the year. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_030_8224-Edit-1.jpg Jackson Center’s Aidan Reichert shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Dec. 30 in Anna. Reichert was recently named the SCAL player of the year. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

2019-20 ALL-SCAL BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS First team Aidan Reichert, jr., F, Jackson Center Bart Bixler, sr., G, Anna Ashton Piper, jr., G, Fairlawn Jayden Priddy-Powell, jr., G, Botkins Isaac Lininger, sr., G, Anna Player of the year: Aidan Reichert, Jackson Center Second team Mason Dapore, sr., G, Russia Nick Brandewie, sr., G, Fort Loramie Jacob Pleiman, so., F, Botkins Skyler Piper, jr., G, Fairlawn Riley Huelskamp, sr., G, Anna Honorable mention Anna: Kamren Steward (sr.). Botkins: Zane Paul (jr.). Fort Loramie: Grant Albers (jr.), Caeleb Meyer (jr.), Nate Meyer (jr.). Houston: Adam Winner (sr.). Jackson Center: Christopher Elchert (sr.).

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

