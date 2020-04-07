Shelby Oaks Golf Club open again

Golfers practice social distancing while playing at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Monday. The club shut down for several days in late March after the Ohio Department of Health deemed golf courses non-essential business but reopened after the department reversed its decision and said courses can operate if they follow the state’s current social distancing requirements. Shelby Oaks has implemented several safety precautions, including removing rakes and ball washers, asking golfers to not to touch flagsticks, closing on-course bathrooms and leaving doors open. More information is available on the courses website at shelbyoaks.com.

Golfers practice social distancing while playing at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Monday. The club shut down for several days in late March after the Ohio Department of Health deemed golf courses non-essential business but reopened after the department reversed its decision and said courses can operate if they follow the state’s current social distancing requirements. Shelby Oaks has implemented several safety precautions, including removing rakes and ball washers, asking golfers to not to touch flagsticks, closing on-course bathrooms and leaving doors open. More information is available on the courses website at shelbyoaks.com. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_SDN040820GolfVirus-2.jpg Golfers practice social distancing while playing at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Monday. The club shut down for several days in late March after the Ohio Department of Health deemed golf courses non-essential business but reopened after the department reversed its decision and said courses can operate if they follow the state’s current social distancing requirements. Shelby Oaks has implemented several safety precautions, including removing rakes and ball washers, asking golfers to not to touch flagsticks, closing on-course bathrooms and leaving doors open. More information is available on the courses website at shelbyoaks.com. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News