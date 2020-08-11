Monday roundup: Fort Loramie wins SCAL preview

SIDNEY — Fort Loramie’s boys golf squad finished first in the Shelby County Athletic League preview tournament on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

The Redskins had a 321 team score, seven strokes ahead of second-place Botkins.

All seven SCAL teams had team scores below 370. Anna finished third, Houston was fourth, Russia was fifth, Fairlawn was sixth and Jackson Center was seventh.

Fort Loramie sophomore Adam Ballas, who was the SCAL player of the year last season, finished first individually with a two-under par 70. He set a school record low score for an 18-hole round.

Anna junior Bryce Cobb finished second with a 74 while Houston’s Ethan Funk, Anna’s Carter Gordon, Botkins’ J.J. Meyer and Fairlawn’s Matt Mullen tied for third with 80.

Aside from Ballas, Aiden Wehrman hit an 82 for Fort Loramie while Caeleb Meyer hit 84, Devin Ratermann hit 85 and Carson Barhorst hit 87.

Aside from Meyer, Jaydon Wendel hit an 81 for Botkins while Jameson Meyer hit 83 and Jack Dietz hit 84.

Anna had a 338 team score. Aside from Cobb and Gordon, Spencer McClay hit 89 and Seth Hegemier hit 95.

Houston had a 348 team score. Aside from Funk, Collin Walker and Ethan Lukey each had 86 and Parker Herrick hit 96.

Russia had a 352 team score and edged Fairlawn for fifth place with a fifth-score tiebreaker. Ross Fiessinger hit 81, Drew Sherman hit 86, Felix Francis hit 87, Jude Counts hit 98 and Xavier Philpot hit 100.

Fairlawn had a 352 team score. Aside from Mullen, Kyle Peters shot 87, Jackson Jones shot 91, Skyler Piper shot 94 and Drew Maddy shot 104.

Jackson Center had a 367 team score. Carson Regula shot 81, Ryan Sailor and Lucas Hartle each shot 95 and Nolan Fark shot 96.

Sidney 5th at Troy Invitational

The Yellow Jackets finished fifth out of seven teams in the Troy Invitational on Monday at Troy Country Club. The normally large invitational was restricted to just Miami Valley League teams this year.

The Yellow Jackets had a 388 team score. Kaden Abbott shot an 81 and finished third overall. Nick Zerkle shot 94, Tycen Money shot 106 and Kade Schmiesing shot 107.

Tippecanoe finished first with a 313.

Riverside 1st at NWCC preseason tournament

Riverside finished first out of four teams in the Northwest Central Conference preseason tournament on Monday at Memorial Golf Course in Kenton.

The Pirates had a 367 team score and bested second-place Elgin by four strokes.

Drew Jones shot an 89 for Riverside while Brody Rhoads shot 90, Jayden Burchett shot 93 and John Zumberger and Zane Rose each shot 95.

St. Marys 168, New Bremen 227

The Cardinals lost a nonconference match on Monday. Preston Hoehne and Blake Terpstra each shot 53 while Jared Bergman shot 59 and Cole Hamberg and Tyler Paul each shot 62.

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie wins Covington Lady Bucc Invitational

The Redskins won the 12-team Covington Lady Bucc Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. They had a 360 team score, 10 strokes better than second-place Versailles.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with a 78. Rhese Voisard shot 87, Megan Eilerman shot 95 and Morgan Pleiman shot 100. Bolin, Voisard and Pleiman’s scores are personal bests.

Cayla Batten led Versailles with a 79. Lindsay Cotner shot 92, Jayla Pothast shot 97 and Maddie Durham shot 102.

Riverside finished sixth with a 447, Russia finished seventh with a 456 and Anna finished 12th with a 502.

Roz Estep led the Pirates with a 102. Mia Stallard shot 107, Maddie Sanford shot 118 and Sasha Stotler shot 119.

Makenna Borchers led the Raiders with a 93. Makena Hoying shot 97, Eliza Gariety shot 125 and Lily Fullenkamp shot 141.

Mallory Havenar led the Rockets with a 119. Josie Gehret shot 125, Madison Prenger shot 127 and Carly Rogers shot 131.

Wapakoneta 198, Minster 214

The Wildcats lost a nonconference match on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Club. Jenna Heuker led Minster with a 49 while Layne Voisard shot 53, Katie Heitkamp shot 55 and Claire Lamm shot 57.

• Girls tennis

Lehman Catholic 4, Dayton Northridge 1

Lehman Catholic’s girls tennis team opened the season with a 4-1 victory on Monday at Northridge, winning enough matches by forfeit to win the match.

At first singles, Liann Trahey lost in two close sets, 6-4, 6-4. At second singles, Annie Stiver won 7-5, 6-0.

The Cavaliers then won at third singles and both doubles spots by forfeit.

“Annie was down 4-1 in the first set and settled down mentally to only lose one game the rest of the match,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Annie was out all of last season with a hip injury, and both of our girls worked hard in open courts this summer.

“Our program has come a long way. We were where Northridge is five or six years ago. We have grown to 17 kids who work hard and support each other.”

Fort Loramie’s Austin Pleiman tees off during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Fort Loramie finished first with a 321 team score, seven strokes ahead of second-place Botkins. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_1841-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Austin Pleiman tees off during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Fort Loramie finished first with a 321 team score, seven strokes ahead of second-place Botkins. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Tyler Free swings during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_SDN081120HappyTimes-2.jpg Botkins’ Tyler Free swings during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kade Schmiesing putts during the Troy Invitational on Monday at Troy Country Club in Troy. The Yellow Jackets finished fifth out of seven schools. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_081020jb_sidney_KadeSchmiesing-2.jpg Sidney’s Kade Schmiesing putts during the Troy Invitational on Monday at Troy Country Club in Troy. The Yellow Jackets finished fifth out of seven schools. Josh Brown | AIM Media Midwest Sidney’s Tycen Money putts during the Troy Invitational on Monday at Troy Country Club in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_081020jb_sidney_TycenMoney-2.jpg Sidney’s Tycen Money putts during the Troy Invitational on Monday at Troy Country Club in Troy. Josh Brown | AIM Media Midwest Fairlawn’s Seth Jones swings during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_1852-2.jpg Fairlawn’s Seth Jones swings during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Jude Counts gets out of a sand trap during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_1865-2.jpg Russia’s Jude Counts gets out of a sand trap during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s AJ Butler watches after chipping during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_1867-2.jpg Jackson Center’s AJ Butler watches after chipping during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Parker Herrick putts during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_1871-2.jpg Houston’s Parker Herrick putts during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Laramie’s Devin Ratermann swings during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Fort Loramie finished first with a 321 team score, seven strokes ahead of second-place Botkins. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_1877-2.jpg Fort Laramie’s Devin Ratermann swings during the SCAL boys golf preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Fort Loramie finished first with a 321 team score, seven strokes ahead of second-place Botkins. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney boys finish 5th in all-MVL Troy Invitational

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

