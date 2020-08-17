Weekend roundup: Botkins finishes 5th at Allen East Invite

LIMA — Botkins’ boys golf team came in fifth out of 10 teams in the Allen East Invitational on Saturday at Springbrook Golf Club.

The Trojans had a 327 team score. Jameson Meyer led the squad with a 77 while Jaydon Wendel shot 81, JJ Meyer shot 84 and Jack Dietz shot 85.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys golf

Jackson Center won a tri-match with Houston and Riverside on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

The Tigers had a 181 team score and edged Houston by four strokes. Riverside had a 193 team score.

Jackson Center’s Carson Regula was the match medalist with a 40. Ryan Sailor shot 43 and Ian Platfoot and Nolan Fark each had 49.

Cody Selanders led the Wildcats with a 43. Parker Herrick shot 46, Ethan Lukey shot 47 and Tanner Cooper shot 49.

Riverside scores were not reported.

Tippecanoe 144, Sidney 188

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Friday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

Kaden Abbott led the Yellow Jackets with a 40. Jarred Kirk shot 47, Nick Zerkle shot 50 and Tycen Money shot 51.

“Tipp as a team shot four over; that is ridiculously good,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “We tip our hats to them.”

Fairlawn 164, Ansonia 199

The Jets earned a nonconference win on Friday at the Moose.

Matt Mullen led Fairlawn with a 36. Kyle Peters shot 40 and Jackson Jones and Skyler Piper each shot 44.

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie wins tri-match

The Redskins won a tri-match with Riverside and Anna on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster. Fort Loramie had a 173 team score while Riverside had 245 and Anna had 255.

Fort Loramie’s Eva Bolin was the match medalist with a 39. Rhese Voisard shot 41, Megan Eilerman shot 46 and Aubrey Turner shot 47.

Mia Stallard had a 52 for Riverside and Roz Estep shot 62.

Versailles 3rd at Celina Invitational

Versailles finished third at the Celina Invitational on Friday. The Tigers had a 376 team score.

Lindsay Cotner led the Tigers with a 91. Cayla Batten shot 92, Jayla Pothast shot 94 and Maddie Durham shot 99.

New Bremen had three individuals compete individually. Allison Hays shot a 124 and Megan Ritter shot 126.

Jackson Center boys golf wins tri-match with Houston, Riverside

