Monday roundup: Botkins boys golf sets program record

SIDNEY — Botkins’ boys golf squad set a record for best nine-hole team score by shooting 152 in a tri-match with Jackson Center and Indian Lake on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Jack Dietz led Botkins with a 36 while Jaydon Wendel shot 38 and Jameson Meyer, Isaac Cisco and JJ Meyer each shot 39.

The Tigers finished second with a 181 team score. Carson Regula led Jackson Center with a 40 while Ryan Sailor shot 44, Lucas Hartle shot 47 and Jacob Vetter shot 50.

Milton-Union 172, Riverside 178

The Pirates lost a nonconference match on Monday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine.

John Zumberger and Zane Rose each shot 43 for Riverside while Brody Rhoads shot 45 and Jayden Burchett and Drew Jones each shot 47.

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie 180, Fort Recovery 190

The Redskins earned a nonconference victory on Monday at Portland Golf Club in Portland, Indiana.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with a 40. Rhese Voisard shot 42, Aubrey Turner shot 48 and Emily Pleiman shot 50.

• Volleyball

Fairborn 3, Sidney 0

Sidney lost 25-13, 25-14, 25-10 at Fairborn in a season opener on Monday.

Kearstyn Maxon-Honaker led the squad with three kills. Madelyn Bockrath had nine assists and five digs and Sydni Boshears had six digs.

Houston 4, Ansonia 1

The Wildcats picked up their first win of the season by beating the Tigers 25-16, 24-26, 25-14, 26-24 in a nonconference match on Monday in Ansonia.

Rylie Voisard led Houston with six kills while Haley Huffman had five and Katie Maier had four. Mariah Booher led the squad with eight aces while Voisard had four. Grace Slade had a team-high four blocks. Maier led the squad with 18 assists.

Megan Maier had a team-high 15 digs while Booher and Slade each had eight.

• Girls tennis

Vandalia-Butler 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match against the Aviators on Monday in Sidney.

Kara Mays won 6-2, 3-6, 10-6 (super tiebreaker) at first singles. Allison Fultz lost 6-1, 6-1 at second singles and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-0, 6-1 at third singles.

Breanna Mullennix and Desarae Miller lost 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and Alyssa Elchols and Cierra Mullennix lost 6-4, 6-1 at second doubles.

Milton-Union 4, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers lost a match on Monday in Sidney.

Milton-Union’s Shannon Brumbaugh defeated Liann Trahey at first singles, 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Taylor Falb defeated Annie Stiver 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Ellie Coate defeated Mary Lins 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Madison Silveira and Paiges Barnes defeated Lilly Williams and Carriane Rindler 6-0, 6-4.

Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke picked up the Cavaliers’ win at first doubles, defeating Amelia and Maggie Black 6-4, 3-6, 1-0.

“Milton is very solid from top to bottom and their singles players are some of the best in the area,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They will have multiple district qualifiers. Our first doubles had a nice win against a good team. We really put the ball away well at the net, which is something we have been working on in practice.”

SATURDAY LATE RESULTS

• Volleyball

Fort Loramie 3, St. Henry 0

Fort Loramie started the season with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 victory on Saturday at St. Henry.

McKenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie with 17 kills while Jada Drees had seven. Hoelscher and Maya Maurer each had three aces and three blocks. Maurer led the squad with 33 assists. Hoelscher had a team-high nine digs while Maurer and Riley Heitkamp each had eight.

