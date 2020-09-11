Tuesday, Wednesday scoreboard: Anna, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center volleyball earn SCAL wins

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Mary Landis, Anna
Anna senior Mary Landis had a career-high 26 kills in a 3-1 victory over Houston on Tuesday. Landis, an outside hitter and defensive specialist, also had 15 assists and 14 digs.
• WEDNESDAY RESULTS
BOYS GOLF
Xenia 171, Sidney 198: Sidney medalist- Kaden Abbott, 40.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lima Shawnee 5, Lehman Catholic 0: 1s- Liann Trahey lost 6-0, 6-0. 2s- Annie Stiver lost 6-0, 6-0. 3s- Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-1. 1d- Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost 6-0, 6-3. 2d- Lilly Williams and Carriane Rindler lost 6-0, 6-0.
• TUESDAY RESULTS
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney 3, West Carrollton 1: 25-23, 25-14, 19-25, 26-24.
Anna 3, Houston 1: 25-16, 14-25, 25-12, 25-22.
Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0: 25-11, 25-13, 25-10.
Jackson Center 3, Fairlawn 0: 26-24, 25-18, 25-16.
St. Henry 3, Lehman Catholic 0: 25-17, 25-21, 25-16.
New Bremen 3, St. Marys 0: 25-13, 25-8, 25-10.
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney 3, Xenia 2: Goals- Landon Davis 1, Braden Guinther 1, Austin Kennedy 1.
West Liberty-Salem 2, Lehman Catholic 1: Goals- Joshua George, 1.
Jackson Center 2, Allen East 1: Goals- not reported.
Botkins 7, Kalida 0: Goals- not reported.
GIRLS SOCCER
Anna 2, Lima Central Catholic 0: Goals- Tanner Spangler, 2.
Botkins 4, South Charleston Southeastern 0: Goals- Camdyn Paul 3, Sydney Meyer 1.
Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 2: Goals- Ella Black 1, Lindsey Magoteaux 1, Noelle Dexter 1.
GIRLS GOLF
Marion Local 225, Anna 250: Anna medalist- Mallory Havenar, 55.
Riverside 220, Greenon 220, Springfield Northeastern 275: Riverside medalist- Roz Estep, 48.
BOYS GOLF
Fort Loramie 172, Houston 174: Fort Loramie medalist- Aiden Wehrman, 41. Houston medalist- Collin Walker, 42.
Botkins 161, Fairlawn 163: Botkins medalist- Jameson Meyer, 37. Fairlawn medalist- Kyle Peters, 37.
Indian Lake 184, Riverside 209: Riverside medalist- John Zumberger, 48.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairborn 3, Sidney 2: 1s- Kara Mays won 6-3, 6-0. 2s- Allison Fultz lost 6-1, 6-4. 3s- Jenna Grieshop won 6-2, 6-1. 1d- Brynn Stanley, Breanna Mullennix lost 6-4, 6-3. 2d- Alyssa Echols, Cierra Mullennix lost 6-3, 6-1.
