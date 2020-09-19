Area football roundup: Anna, Riverside, Lehman Catholic lose conference games

FORT RECOVERY — Fort Recovery gradually pulled away from Anna to a 24-7 Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Friday.

Clay Schmitz scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Derek Jutte scored on a 9-yard run in the second to give the Indians a 14-0 lead. Kohlten Carey scored on a 1-yard run for Anna in the second to cut the lead to 14-7 by halftime.

Cobe Wendel hit a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter to extend the lead to 10 points, then Gavin Thobe scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter to finish the game’s scoring.

Anna finished with 152 yards of offense while the Indians finished with 313. Carey led the squad with 95 rushing yards and completed 2-of-10 passes for 29 yards. Jutte led the Indians with 154 rushing yards.

The Rockets (1-3) will host New Bremen next Friday.

Lima Perry 24, Riverside 8

The Pirates lost what was likely the defacto Northwest Central Conference Lane Division championship game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff.

The two squads entered the game undefeated. Ryan Yingst threw a 53-yard TD pass to Terry Riley in the first quarter to give the Commodores an 8-0 early lead, but Kale Long scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and ran for a two-point conversion to tie it.

Yingst scored on a short run in the second quarter to push the lead to 15-8, then scored on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The Pirates had 219 yards of offense. Long led the team with 158 rushing yards on 38 carries while Myles Platfoot completed 7-of-13 passes for 74 yards.

Perry had 231 yards of offense.

Riverside (3-1) will travel to Upper Scioto Valley next Friday.

Hardin Northern 27, Lehman Catholic 21

The Cavaliers couldn’t overcome three third-quarter touchdowns by the Polar Bears and lost an NWCC game on Friday in Dola.

Michael McFarland scored on a 1-yard run to give the Cavaliers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter but Brock Hipsher scored on a 1-yard run for Hardin Northern in the second to tie it up.

Nevin Robson threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to David Whitaker, a 13-yard TD pass to Connor Curtis and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Owen Wetherill in the third quarter to help the Polar Bears pull away. McFarland ran for a 13-yard TD in the third quarter and Nathan Sollmann scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth.

The Cavaliers had 245 yards of offense, all but 23 of which came on the ground. Sollmann led the squad with 109 rushing yards.

Hardin Northern had 311 yards of offense. Robson threw for 235 yards and ran for 77.

Lehman (2-2) will travel to undefeated Waynesfield-Goshen next Friday.

Coldwater 24, New Bremen 7

New Bremen took an early lead but couldn’t hold on in a MAC game on its home field. The Cavaliers scored 17 points in the second quarter to take control and added a late touchdown for insurance.

Mitchell hays threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Tenkman with 7:53 left in the first to put the Cardinals ahead 7-0.

Myles Blasingame ran for a 1-yard touchdown early in the second to tie it, then threw a 6-yard TD pass to Jay Muhlenkamp with 5:17 left to push the lead to 14-7. Brady Klingshirn made a 25-yard field goal before halftime to push the gap to 10 points.

Blasingame threw a 3-yard TD pass to Marcel Blasingame midway through the fourth quarter.

New Bremen had 199 yards of offense. Mitchell Hays completed 6-of-15 passes for 98 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Zach Bertke led the team with 32 rushing yards on 11 carries. Bertke also had a team-high 14.5 tackles.

Coldwater had 344 yards of offense. Blasingame threw of 128 yards with one interception and ran for 141 yards on 25 carries.

The Cardinals (2-2) will travel to Anna next Friday.

Minster 10, Delphos St. John’s 7

Bryan Falk hit a 30-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Wildcats to their first win of the season in a MAC game on Friday at Minster Memorial Field.

Johnny Nixon threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Phil Trzaska with 4:42 left in the first quarter to put Minster ahead 7-0. Neither team scored again until Clay Paddubny scored on a 54-yard run early in the fourth quarter to tie it.

The Wildcats started the final drive of the game at their own 15-yard line and drove to the St. John’s 13 to set up Falk’s game winner.

Minster had 304 yards of offense. Austin Wellman led the squad with 113 rushing yards on 19 carries while Conner Albers ran for 71 yards on 16 carries. Nixon completed 15-of-21 passes for 114 yards.

St. John’s had 243 yards of offense. Paddubny gained 118 rushing yards on 17 carries and Brady Kerner completed 10-of-18 passes for 116 yards.

Minster (1-3) will host Marion Local next Friday.

Versailles 21, Parkway 12

The Tigers scored the first three touchdowns and held on from there to win a MAC game on Friday in Rockford.

Jack Osborne scored on a 65-yard run and Landon Henry scored on a 33-yard run in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead. Carson Bey threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jared DeMange to increase the lead to 21-0 in the second quarter.

Eli Rich threw a 27-yard TD pass to Aiden Anderson before halftime to cut the gap to 21-6 and Eddie Nichols scored on a 3-yard run in the third to cut the gap to nine points.

Versailles had 404 yards of offense while the Panthers had 342.

Osborne led the team with 140 rushing yards on 10 carries while Bey completed 6-of-12 passes for 73 yards.

Rich completed 21-of-31 passes for 270 yards.

Versailles (3-1) will host Fort Recovery next Friday.

Riverside’s Kale Long runs during a Northwest Central Conference game against Lima Perry on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_2161-1.jpg Riverside’s Kale Long runs during a Northwest Central Conference game against Lima Perry on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Warren Shockey, left, runs from Lima Perry’s Devares Glenn as Riverside’s Deven Frilling tries to block during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_2297-1.jpg Riverside’s Warren Shockey, left, runs from Lima Perry’s Devares Glenn as Riverside’s Deven Frilling tries to block during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Ethan Jackson tries to break the tackle of Lima Perry’s D’yonte Parker during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_2121-1.jpg Riverside’s Ethan Jackson tries to break the tackle of Lima Perry’s D’yonte Parker during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Walker Whitaker tackles Lima Perry’s Terry Riley after Riley intercepted a pass during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_2245-1.jpg Riverside’s Walker Whitaker tackles Lima Perry’s Terry Riley after Riley intercepted a pass during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Kale Long tackles Lima Perry’s Ryan Yingst during a Northwest Central Conference game against Lima Perry on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_2207-1.jpg Riverside’s Kale Long tackles Lima Perry’s Ryan Yingst during a Northwest Central Conference game against Lima Perry on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Kale Long runs while avoiding Lima Perry’s Isaiah Sanders during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_2327-1.jpg Riverside’s Kale Long runs while avoiding Lima Perry’s Isaiah Sanders during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Late field goal earns Minster 1st win of season

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 4 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Thursday Fort Loramie 41, Covington 7 Friday Sidney 28, Xenia 21 Fort Recovery 24, Anna 7 Hardin Northern 27, Lehman Catholic 21 Minster 10, Delphos St. John;s 7 Coldwater 24, New Bremen 7 Lima Perry 24, Riverside 8 Versailles 21, Parkway 12

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.