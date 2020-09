Weekend scoreboard: Fort Loramie, Russia volleyball lose nonconference matches

Fort Loramie senior middle hitter Kenzie Hoelscher had 25 kills, two aces and four total blocks in a 3-2 loss to New Knoxville on Saturday.

PLAYER OF THE DAY

• SATURDAY RESULTS

BOYS GOLF

Botkins 3rd, Anna 4th at Jordan Moeller Invitational: Botkins, 3, 355; Anna, 4, 359; Minster, 5, 361; Versailles, 8, 365; Russia, 10, 381; New Bremen, 15, 420.

Botkins medalist- Jameson Meyer, 83, 5th overall individually. Anna medalist- Bryce Cobb, 81, 4th overall. Minster medalist- Joseph Magoto, 85. Versailles medalist- Isaac White, 87. Russia medalist- Drew Sherman, 89. New Bremen medalist- Jared Bergman, 100.

CROSS COUNTRY

Minster boys 1st, Anna 2nd at Minster Classic: Minster, 1, 30; Anna, 2, 56; Versailles, 4, 93. Minster top runner- Alex Albers, 1st overall, 16:06. Anna top runner- Hayden Schmidt, 2nd, 16;11. Versailles top runner- Matt Cromwell, 12, 18:07.26.

Anna girls 1st, Minster 2nd at Minster Classic: Anna, 1, 43; Minster, 2, 46: Versailles, 3, 60. Anna top runner- Grace Bensman, 3, 20:22. Minster top runner- Ella Boate, 1, 19:34. Versailles top runner, Meredith Barga, 2, 19:40.

Lehman runners compete at Waynesfield-Goshen night race: Lehman girls top runner- Maggie Bezy, 10, 23:51; Lehman boys top runner: Scott Petersen, 42, 21:53.

Jackson Center 12th at Graham Invitational: Jackson Center, 12, 342; Fairlawn, 17, 419. Jackson Center top runner- Kellen Reichert, 2, 16:53; Fairlawn top runner- Levi Barthauer, 59, 19:08.

Jackson Center, Fairlawn girls compete at Graham Invitational: Fairlawn top runner- Myla Cox, 11, 21:25. Jackson Center top runner- Ariana Gross, 82, 28:26.

New Bremen girls 2nd at Mississinawa Valley Invite: New Bremen, 2, 49. Top runner- Chloe Homan, 4, 20:46.

New Bremen boys 3rd at Mississinawa Valley Invite: New Bremen, 3, 65. Top runner- Zach Wiedeman, 7, 18:15.

VOLLEYBALL

New Bremen 3, Anna 0: 25-13, 25-14, 25-7.

New Knoxville 3, Fort Loramie 0: 19-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 15-8.

Jackson Center 3, Lima Central Catholic 0: 25-17, 25-16, 15-9.

Covington 3, Houston 1: 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 31-29.

Wapakoneta 3, Botkins 0: 25-18, 25-12, 25-20.

Riverside 3, Indian Lake 1: 25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 28-26.

St. Henry 3, Versailles 0: 25-17, 25-10, 25-23.

GIRLS SOCCER

Anna 3, Lima Bath 2: Goals- Tanner Spangler, 3. Saves: Brielle Collier, 9.

Lehman Catholic 1, Cincinnati Summit Country Day 1: Goals- not reported.

Botkins 10, Lima Senior 1: Goals- Camdyn Paul 3, Sydney Steinke 1, Aubree Topp 1, Chloe Pax 1, Boston Paul 1, Carmen Heuker 1, Emma Pax 1, Grace Wiseman 1. Assists- Boston Paul, 3.

BOYS SOCCER

Troy Christian 5, Lehman Catholic 0.

• FRIDAY RESULTS

VOLLEYBALL

Graham 3, Russia 2: 22-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-11.

Anna, Minster boys, girls top at Minster Classic

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

