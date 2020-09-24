Posted on by

Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney girls soccer beats Fairborn 3-0


Makayla Hurey

Makayla Hurey


PLAYER OF THE DAY

MaKayla Hurey, Sidney

Sidney senior goalkeeper MaKayla had four saves in the Yellow Jackets’ 3-0 win over Fairborn on Wednesday. Hurey has made 32 saves this season and posted seven shutouts. She hasn’t allowed a goal in the Yellow Jackets’ last four games and has made nine saves in that time.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sidney 3, Fairborn 0: Goals- Olivia Barga 1, Lainie Fair 1, MaKayla Dillinger 1. Assists- Kimora Johnson 1, Khia McMillen 1, Jadah McMillen 1. Saves- MaKayla Hurey 4.

GIRLS GOLF

Greenville 200, Sidney 227: Sidney medalist- Cheyanne Bolden, 50.

BOYS GOLF

Riverside 2nd at NWCC tournament: Riverside, 2, 381; Lehman Catholic, 5, 479. Riverside medalist- John Zumberger, 88. Lehman medalist- not reported.

GIRLS TENNIS

Stebbins 3, Sidney 2: 1s- Kara Mays won 6-1, 6-0. 2s- Allison Fultz lost 2-6, 7-6 (7-3 set tiebreak), 7-5. 3s- Jenna Grieshop won 6-0, 6-0. 1d- Desarae Miller and Alyssa Echols lost 6-1, 6-3. 2d- Shenandoah Lacio and Breanna Mullennix lost 6-0, 6-1.

Lehman Catholic 4, Urbana 1: 1s- Liann Trahey won 6-2, 6-0. 2s- Annie Stiver won 6-0, 6-0. 3s- Mary Lis lost 6-4, 6-4. 1d- Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke won 1-6, 6-2, 11-9. 2d- Madi Gleason and Lilly Williams won 6-2, 6-0.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_5666.jpgMakayla Hurey

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

