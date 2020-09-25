Thursday scoreboard: Fort Loramie girls golf wins CCC title

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Eva Bolin, Fort Loramie

Fort Loramie junior Eva Bolin finished first individually in the Cross County Conference tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course by shooting an 85. Bolin was also named first team all-CCC for the season. Rhese Voisard also earned first team honors and Aubrey Turner earned second team honors. The Redskins won the CCC tournament and the conference’s regular-season title.