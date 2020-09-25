Thursday scoreboard: Fort Loramie girls golf wins CCC title

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Eva Bolin, Fort Loramie
Fort Loramie junior Eva Bolin finished first individually in the Cross County Conference tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course by shooting an 85. Bolin was also named first team all-CCC for the season. Rhese Voisard also earned first team honors and Aubrey Turner earned second team honors. The Redskins won the CCC tournament and the conference’s regular-season title.
VOLLEYBALL
Xenia 3, Sidney 2: 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10.
Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0: 25-21, 25-12, 25-12.
Russia 3, Houston 0: 25-14, 25-22, 25-17.
Marion Local 3, Minster 0: 25-12, 25-16, 25-13.
New Bremen 3, Parkway 0: 25-22, 25-17, 26-24.
Riverside 3, Marion Elgin 0: 25-5, 25-1, 25-7.
Coldwater 3, Versailles 0: 25-13, 25-18, 26-24.
BOYS SOCCER
Fairborn 0, Sidney 0: Sidney saves- Clay Boberg, 9.
Lehman Catholic 0, New Knoxville 0: Lehman saves- Will Voisard, 10. New Knoxville saves- Josh Deitsch, 8.
GIRLS SOCCER
Anna at Lehman Catholic: Postponed to Oct. 17.
BOYS GOLF
Stebbins 168, Sidney 187: Sidney medalist- Kaden Abbott, 42.
Anna 166, Marion Local 199: Anna medalist- Bryce Cobb, 36.
Houston loses to St. Henry: Loss on tiebreaker after 3-3 match play tie. Houston medalist- Ethan Lukey, 40.
Fairlawn 168, Waynesfield-Goshen 179: Fairlawn medalist- Matt Mullen, 37.
GIRLS GOLF
Fort Loramie wins CCC tournament: Fort Loramie, 1, 390. Individual results: Eva Bolin, 1, 85; Rhese Voisard, 2, 95; Aubrey Turner, T4, 100; Morgan Pleiman, T14, 110.
Sidney 230, West Carrollton 252: Sidney medalist- Lily Blosser, 48.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tippecanoe 5, Sidney 0: 1s- Kara Mays lost 6-0, 6-1. 2s- Allison Fultz lost 6-2, 6-2. 3s- Jenna Grieshop lost 6-0, 6-0. 1d- Alyssa Echols and Desarae Miller lost 6-0, 6-0. 2d- Breanna Mullennix and Shenandoah Lacio lost 6-0, 6-0.
