Thursday scoreboard: Fort Loramie, Anna, Jackson Center win SCAL matches

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Sarah Clark, Jackson Center
Jackson Center junior outside hitter Sarah Clark had 12 kills, eight digs and three aces in the Tigers’ 25-11, 25-17, 25-11 win over Fairlawn on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: 25-7, 25-7, 25-13.
Anna 3, Houston 0: 25-19, 25-16, 25-23.
Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0: 25-11, 25-9, 25-17.
Jackson Center 3, Fairlawn 0: 25-11, 25-17, 25-11.
Lehman Catholic 3, Lima Perry 0: 25-14, 25-21, 25-11.
St. Henry 3, Minster 1: 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 25-16.
New Bremen 3, Versailles 0: 25-19, 25-22, 25-16.
BOYS SOCCER
Stebbins 1, Sidney 0.
Botkins 8, New Knoxville 0: Goals- not reported.
Lehman Catholic 3, Spencerville 2: Goals- Joshua George 1, Jude Schmiesing 1, Nick Minneci 1. Assists- Jude Schmiesing 2.
Jackson Center 6, Lima Central Catholic 2: Goals- not reported.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lehman Catholic 7, Spencerville 0: Goals- not reported.
Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.