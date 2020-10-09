Boys golf: Fort Loramie earns D-III district title, state berth

BEAVERCREEK — Fort Loramie earned its second consecutive district title and state berth in the Division III district tournament on Thursday at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The Redskins finished first with a 336 team score, six strokes ahead of second-place Cincinnati Seven Hills. They’ll play in the Div. III state tournament on Friday at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.

Anna junior Bryce Cobb earned an individual state berth. He finished second overall by shooting a 77.

Botkins finished fourth with a 349 and Anna and Fairlawn tied for seventh with 369 team scores.

The top two teams and top two individuals not on a qualifying team earned state berths.

Fort Loramie sophomore Aiden Wehrman led the squad with a 79 and finished fourth overall. Adam Ballas shot 80, Caeleb Meyer shot 86 and Devin Ratermann shot 91.

Jameson Meyer led the Trojans with an 83, Jaydon Wendel shot 86, Joseph Meyer shot 89 and Isaac Cisco and Jack Dietz each shot 91.

Aside from Cobb, Carter Gordon shot 93 for Anna while Spencer McClay shot 95 and Landon Cobb and Seth Hegemier each shot 104.

Matt Mullen led Fairlawn with an 86. Kyle Peters shot 89, Jackson Jones shot 93 and Skyler Piper shot 101.

Also competing individually were Russia’s Drew Sherman, Houston’s Ethan Lukey and Riverside’s John Zumberger. Sherman tied for 13th with an 86, Lukey tied for 26th with a 91 and Zumberger tied for 46th with a 99.

Minster earns state berth in D-III district tourney at Stone Ridge

Minster earned a state berth by finishing third in the Div. III tournament on Thursday at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green. The top four teams and four individuals not on a qualifying team earned state berths.

The Wildcats had a 345 team score, 12 strokes behind first-place Pettisville. They’ll join Fort Loramie in the D-III state tournament on Friday in Sunbury.

Brady Hoelscher led Minster with an 80. Joseph Magoto shot 85, Ray Purdy shot 89 and Nathan Beair shot 91.

Sidney finishes 11th in D-I sectional tourney

The Yellow Jackets’ season came to end in a Division I sectional tournament on Wednesday at Reid Park Golf Club in Springfield.

The Yellow Jackets finished 11th out of 15 teams with a 399 team score.

“The course was playing tough, and the kids were really struggling on the greens,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said.

Sidney senior Nick Zerkle led the squad with an 86 and tied for 16th. He was two strokes shy of earning one of the sectional’s four individual district berths.

“We are going to miss Zerkle very much,” Rippey said. “His work ethic was amazing, he always wanted to practice, then practice more. I hope the underclassman paid attention to the amount of work he put in.”

Kaden Abbott shot 93, Luke Bemus shot 109 and Devan Wiford shot 111.

The Yellow Jackets finished 5-9 in match play in regular season and finished third in the Miami Valley League Valley Division with a 3-6 record.

Fort Loramie sophomore Aiden Wehrman lines up his putt during a nonconference match against Milton-Union on Sept. 14 at Homestead Golf Course near Tipp City. Wehrman led the Redskins with a 79 during the Division III district tournament on Thursday in Beavercreek. Fort Loramie finished first and earned a state berth for the second consecutive year.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

