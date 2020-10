Tuesday scoreboard: Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia win SCAL matches

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Maya Maurer, Fort Loramie

Fort Loramie senior setter Maya Maurer surpassed 2,000 career assists in a 3-0 win over Fairlawn on Tuesday. Maurer is only the second player in program history to hit the mark and will likely become the program’s all-time assists leader in a few weeks. The program’s assists record is 2,186, which was set by Julie Hoying (Hilgefort).