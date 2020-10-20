Golf: Fort Loramie 7th, Minster 10th at state tourney

SUNBURY — Fort Loramie’s boys golf team finished seventh in the Division III state tournament over the weekend while Minster finished 10th out of 12 teams.

The tournament was held on Friday and Saturday at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.

Fort Loramie sophomore Adam Ballas, who was named the Shelby County Athletic League player of the year, finished 10th individually. He shot a seven-over par 79 on Friday and a 75 on Saturday to finish 10 strokes over par overall with a 154 combined score. Ballas’ finish earned him second team all-Ohio Div. III honors.

Anna junior Bryce Cobb tied for 15th individually with a 15-over 159. Cobb, who was the lone area individual to qualify, shot a 74 on Friday and an 85 on Saturday.

Fort Loramie had a 692 team score, which was 116 strokes over par. Canton Central Catholic finished first with a 39-over 615.

Aside from Ballas, Aiden Wehrman shot 171, Caeleb Meyer shot 176 anad Devin Ratermann shot 191.

Minster had a 724 team score. Joseph Magoto led the Wildcats with a 166 after shooting 85 on Friday and 81 on Saturday. He finished 29th overall.

Brady Hoelscher shot 174 for the Wildcats while Ray Purdy shot 188 and Nathan Beair shot 190.

Minster’s Brady Hoelscher plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Division III boys state golf tournament on Saturday at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. The Wildcats tied for tenth. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_Boys-DivIII-RP-12-1-1-1.jpg Minster’s Brady Hoelscher plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Division III boys state golf tournament on Saturday at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. The Wildcats tied for tenth. Richard Parrish | AIM Media Midwest

Fort Loramie’s Ballas finishes 10th, Anna’s Cobb ties for 15th

