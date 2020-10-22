ScoresBroadcast.com provides football coverage via its website, online video sites

ScoresBroadcast.com returns on Friday when it will webcast the play-by-play of a Division VII regional quarterfinal contest between Fort Loramie (6-1) and Ansonia (6-1). The Redskins will host the matchup, which will kick off at 7 p.m.

This game coverage by ScoresBroadcast can also be heard during online video offered through the Fort Loramie High School athletics website, FortLoramieAthletics.com. In addition, the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) provides this same video and audio coverage at nfhsnetwork.com, a site which offers a search engine for the user to access certain events produced at Fort Loramie High School and many other schools.

The NFHS Network School Broadcast Program makes available to schools the software and tools needed to produce and broadcast with professional quality various events and activities online. Because of the health crisis and limited attendance at high school sports contests, the Ohio High School Athletic Association is permitting live video coverage of high school sports games during the 2020-21 school year.

The ScoresBroadcast.com pregame segment before the Fort Loramie-Ansonia tilt begins at 6:35 p.m. on Friday night. Interviews with head coaches can be heard prior to the kick-off.

Christian Netcast in Virginia performs the hosting and serving for SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System. For 20 years, radio stations, television networks and businesses like ScoresBroadcast have worked with Christian Netcast to provide the best in online streaming.

Todd VanTasel, co-founder and chief technology officer of Christian Netcast, said this unique media growth for the coverage of high school sports in west central Ohio “enables more fans to stay in touch with their teams during this unique time period when spectators in the stands are greatly reduced.”

He added that SCORES is “perhaps the country’s only dedicated online service” which is free of charge to listeners, archives most all webcasts for listeners, and can now also be heard via online video streaming.

SCORES averaged more than 1300 IP addresses per webcast during the 2019-20 high school year. Six high schools covered by SCORES were still alive in state high school basketball tournaments at the start of the week last March when the pandemic struck and tourneys were canceled.

The online service anticipates another announcement in coming days about even further growth which will enable its play-by-play coverage to be heard throughout several west central Ohio counties via one of the region’s traditional, long-standing media outlets.

Jack Kramer and Mike Wick call Friday’s game at Fort Loramie. The Redskins and Ansonia have three common opponents. Each team has beaten Covington. Ansonia has downed Tri-County North (TCN) twice; Fort Loramie topped TCN once. Both lost to Tri-Village.

In other Division VII southwest region quarterfinals on Friday, New Miami is at Marion Local, New Bremen hosts St. Henry and Riverside is at Tri-Village.

