Football roundup: Anna rallies to beat Covington in finale

ANNA — Anna rallied in the second half and beat Covington 21-13 in its season finale on Friday at Booster Field.

Trentin Alexander scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter to give the Buccaneers a 13-7 lead.

The Rockets responded with a long drive that Kholten Carey capped off with a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:11 left. Zach Ambos kicked the extra point to give the Rockets a 14-13 lead.

After a quick three-and-out by Covington, Anna again drove down and scored on a 9-yard touchdown run by Brandon Axe to boost the lead to 21-13 with 1:57 left.

The Buccaneers turned the ball over on downs a minute later, and Anna was able to run out the clock.

Carey scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter to give Anna a 7-0 lead. Covington’s Duncan Cooper scored on a 1-yard run to cut the gap to 7-6 heading into the second half after a missed two-point conversion try.

The Rockets had 224 total yards of offense while Covington had 215. Carey completed 5-of-15 passes for 70 yards and ran for 65 yards on 13 carries. Axe ran for 71 yards on 11 carries.

Anna finishes 4-6 overall. The Rockets will lose four seniors to graduation, including multiple-year starters Isaac Egbert and Ben Kovacs.

Marion Local 48, Riverside 8

The Pirates couldn’t keep up with undefeated Marion Local in a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Friday in Maria Stein.

The Flyers built a 35-0 lead by halftime in the running-clock victory. Dylan Fleck scored on a 15-yard run in the first quarter while Peyton Otte scored on an 8-yard run. Drew Seitz scored on runs of 29 yards and five yards in the second and Otte threw a 3-yard TD pass to Charles Huelsman.

Landon Stewart opened the third quarter by returning a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown to cut the gap to 25 points and temporarily stop the running block, but Seitz scored on a 5-yard run later in the quarter and Connor Griesdorn scored on a 5-yard in the fourth to finish the game’s scoring.

Riverside managed 47 total yards of offense while Marion Local gained 450. Kale Long led the Pirates with 40 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Riverside (7-2) will wrap up the season next Friday when it travels to Benjamin Logan for a nonconference game.

Minster 27, Lima Shawnee 21

The Wildcats rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to earn a nonconference win on Friday in Minster.

Tyler Windau threw an 8-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to Chase Beery and scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the second to give Shawnee a 14-0 lead.

But the Wildcats scored the next four touchdowns to take control. Johnny Nixon threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Adam Ketner with four seconds left in the second to cut the gap to 14-7 and then threw a 20-yard TD pass to Ketner with 3:54 left in the third to tie it.

Nixon scored on a 3-yard run with 1:26 left in the third to give the Wildcats a 20-14 lead after a missed extra point and then scored on a 74-yard run with 3:24 left in the fourth to boost the lead to 13 points.

Minster had 293 yards of offense while Lima Shawnee had 255. Nixon completed 10-of-19 passes for 114 yards and ran for 86 yards on 11 carries. Ketner caught seven passes for 91 yards and Conner Albers gained 84 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Minster (4-6) will wrap up the season next Friday when it travels to Covington for a nonconference game.

Versailles at Cincinnati Roger Bacon

Versailles is scheduled to travel to Roger Bacon for a Div. V, Region 20 semifinal on Saturday evening.

Riverside can’t keep up with Marion Local

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 10 AREA FOOTBALL GAMES Friday Playoff games New Bremen 16, Fort Loramie 8 Marion Local 48, Riverside 8 Regular-season games Troy at Sidney, canceled Anna 21, Covington 13 Minster 27, Lima Shawnee 21 Saturday Playoff games Versailles at Cincinnati Roger Bacon

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

