Girls basketball: Russia wins Arcanum’s holiday tourney

ARCANUM — Russia’s girls basketball team opened the season by winning Arcanum’s Roy Hutchinson Holiday Tournament over the weekend. The squad beat Franklin-Monroe 51-37 on Friday and followed by beating the Trojans 42-39 in the championship game on Saturday.

Cece Borchers and Ella Hoehne each scored four points in the first quarter of Saturday’s championship game, but the Trojans led 11-8. Ashley Scott scored six points in the second quarter to help lead a 15-9 scoring edge by the Raiders that gave the team a 23-19 halftime lead.

Each squad scored nine points in the third quarter. Arcanum used an 11-10 scoring advantage in the fourth to trim the final deficit.

Hoehne led the Raiders with 12 points while Kate Sherman scored nine and Borchers finished with seven.

Russia built a 14-7 lead by the end of the first quarter against Franklin-Monroe, but the Jets used a 19-7 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take a 26-25 halftime lead. Russia shut down the Jets in the third quarter, though, as Borchers scored six points to help lead an 11-2 scoring advantage that gave the squad a 36-28 lead.

Russia pulled away with a 15-9 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter thanks in part to hitting 7-of-9 free-throw attempts, 5-of-6 of which were made by Scott.

Sherman led the Raiders with 16 points against Franklin-Monroe while Borchers finished with 13. Scott finished with eight.

The Raiders are scheduled to host Fort Loramie in a key early-season Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday.

