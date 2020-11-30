SCORES, WMVR to cover Anna at Botkins girls clash on Tuesday

The postponement of the Triad at Fairlawn boys game on Monday night prompted ScoresBroadcast.com bonus coverage of a key Shelby County Athletic League girls tilt on Tuesday.

SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System, will offer play-by-play of Anna, currently 1-1 and 22-6 a year ago, at Botkins, 2-0 and 16-8.

A simulcast of this SCAL contest can be heard on WMVR Sidney, 105.5 TAM FM. The online and radio pregame segment starts at approximately 7 p.m. Tip-off is at 7:30.

Both Anna and Botkins, along with Russia, would seem to be the girls squads chasing Fort Loramie in the SCAL hoops race. The Trojans return more girls on the varsity roster than any another club in the league.

The Anna girls have won six straight over Botkins, which last beat the Rockets, 48-46, in February 2017.

Anna was still alive in the Division-III state tournament last March when the health crisis canceled the event. Botkins reached the sectional final before falling to Mechanicsburg.

The Rockets reeled off six straight tourney wins including triumphs over Arcanum, 42-40; Versailles, 45-35; and Purcell-Marian, 40-39, in the regional final. Ella Doseck tallied the last four points of the region title victory at the free-throw line. She drained the final pair in the waning seconds.

Anna hosts the Fort Loramie girls on Saturday afternoon. The Fort Loramie boys play home to Jackson Center on Friday night. Both games are aired on SCORES and WMVR.

