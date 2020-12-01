Saturday roundup: Fairlawn, Houston girls lose nonconference games

SIDNEY — Fairlawn’s girls basketball squad couldn’t hold onto a halftime lead and lost 50-46 to Newton in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Indians led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter but Lonna Heath scored seven points in the second quarter to help lead a 17-8 scoring edge in the second that gave Fairlawn a 24-23 halftime lead.

Newton outscored the Jets 12-8 in the third quarter to take a 35-32 lead and finished with a 15-13 scoring edge in the fourth.

Heath led Fairlawn (0-2) with 17 points while Ashley Roush scored nine.

Bradford 58, Houston 36

The Wildcats (1-1) lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Bradford. They led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter but trailed 27-16 at halftime and 47-26 by the end of the third quarter.

No scoring was reported.

Versailles 66, Covington 36

The Tigers (1-2) picked up their first win of the season on Saturday. They led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, 35-16 at halftime and 53-35 at the end of the third quarter.

No scoring was reported.

• Boys basketball

Minster 63, Spencerville 27

Minster opened the season with a big nonconference victory on its home court on Saturday.

The Wildcats built a 15-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 22-13 at halftime. They clinched the win with a 24-1 scoring advantage in the third.

Eric Schmidt led Minster with 19 points while Johnny Nixon scored 12 and Justin Nixon scored 11. Justin Nixon had a team-high 17 rebounds while Johnny Nixon brought down 10.

The Wildcats had a 47-25 rebounding advantage and shot 25 for 65 (38.5 percent) from the floor.

Tri-Village 82, Riverside 46

After a close first quarter, the Patriots outscored Riverside 27-2 in the second quarter and ran away to a big nonconference win on Saturday in De Graff.

Tri-Village led 19-16 before building a 46-18 halftime lead. The Patriots outscored the Pirates 17-11 in the third quarter and 19-17 in the fourth.

“Tri-Village played physical all night and their pressure really started bothering us after the first quarter,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We went scoreless for almost the entire second quarter and had way too many turnovers, so they were just able to blow it open from there.”

John Zumberger led Riverside (0-2) with 24 points.

Minster boys open season with big win over Spencerville

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

