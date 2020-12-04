Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Sidney earns big victory at Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Sidney picked up its first victory of the season by crushing Fairborn 56-36 in a Miami Valley League game on the road on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets (1-1) took an 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Skyhawks 13-9 in the second quarter to take a 31-15 halftime lead. Sidney outscored Fairborn 9-6 in the third quarter, and both squads scored 16 points in the fourth.

Allie Stockton led Sidney with 16 points and had 12 rebounds while Samantha Reynolds scored 12 points and had a team-high 13 rebounds. Kiara Hudgins scored 11 points and had six rebounds while Kelsey Kizer scored eight points and brought down four rebounds. Lexee Brewer scored four points and had five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Sidney shot 25 for 66 (37.9 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Fairborn 47-24. The Skyhawks shot 10 for 43 (23.3 percent) from the floor.

THURSDAY RESULTS

Fort Loramie 92, Fairlawn 23

Fort Loramie crushed the Jets in a Shelby County Athletic League game on its home court on Thursday.

The Redskins (4-0) started their senior night game by taking a 29-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. Senior forward Kenzie Hoelscher and Clara Gephart each scored eight points in the first quarter.

Hoelscher scored another eight points in the second to help lead a 25-2 scoring edge that gave the team a 54-5 halftime lead. Fort Loramie outscored Fairlawn 17-7 in the third quarter and 21-11 in the fourth.

Four players scored in double figures for the Redskins and every player on the roster scored. Hoelscher led the squad with 20 points and had five steals while Gephart scored 14 off the bench. Dana Rose scored 13 points and had five steals and five assists while Colleen Brandewie scored 10 points and had five rebounds and seven steals.

Lonna Heath and Camri Cundiff each scored eight points for Fairlawn (0-3).

Lehman Catholic 51, Marion Elgin 27

Lehman picked up its first win of the season by earning a big Northwest Central Conference victory on Thursday in Marion.

The Cavaliers (1-1) took a 20-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Comets 8-5 in the second to take a 28-9 halftime lead. Lehman used a 12-3 scoring edge in the fourth to secure the win.

Mara O’Leary led a balanced scoring effort with nine points and had a team-high eight rebounds. Anna Cianciolo scored seven points and had six rebounds and four steals and Emma Kennedy scored seven points and had five rebounds.

Lehman shot 16 for 43 (37 percent) from the floor while Elgin shot 9 for 48 (19 percent). Lehman won the rebounding battle 31-23 and forced Elgin to make 31 turnovers.

Fort Recovery 44, New Bremen 40

The Cardinals lost their season opener on Thursday in New Bremen.

The Indians took a 13-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-7 scoring advantage in the second to push the lead to 26-15 at halftime.

Fort Recovery outscored the Cardinals 12-9 in the third. New Bremen started the fourth with a 10-0 run to pull within 38-34, but the teams traded baskets the rest of the game.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen with 20 points and five steals and had five rebounds. Elli Roetgerman scored 12 points and had five rebounds.

The Cardinals shot 17 for 44 (39 percent) from the floor while the Indians shot 16 for 34 (47 percent). New Bremen won the rebounding battle 27-20.

Fort Loramie crushes Fairlawn in SCAL game

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

