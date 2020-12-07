Friday roundup: Botkins earns big SCAL win over Anna

BOTKINS — Botkins led from the start and gradually pulled away to a 67-43 Shelby County Athletic League victory over Anna on Friday on its home court.

The Trojans led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, 30-19 at halftime and 53-37 at the end of the third quarter.

Jayden Priddy-Powell led Botkins (3-0, 2-0 SCAL) with 22 points while Jacob Pleiman scored 15 and Carter Pleiman scored 10.

It was the first SCAL game of the season for Anna, which dropped to 1-1 overall with the loss.

Fort Loramie 36, Jackson Center 31

The Redskins rallied in the fourth quarter to earn an SCAL victory on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Jackson Center led 27-26 at the end of the third quarter but Fort Loramie (3-0, 2-0 SCAL) quickly took the lead in the fourth.

Caleb Maurer hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to put the Redskins ahead 30-29. After Aiden Reichert made a basket to put the Tigers ahead 31-30, Maurer hit a shot with 43 seconds left to give Fort Loramie a 32-31 lead.

The Tigers (1-2, 0-2) called a timeout, and the Redskins deflected the inbounds pass, which Grant Albers fell on. After a timeout, Fort Loramie’s Caeleb Meyer was fouled and hit two free throws to push the lead to three points.

Jackson Center’s next inbounds pass was deflected, and Albers again fell on it. After the Redskins called a timeout, Caeleb Meyer was fouled and hit two free throws to secure the win.

Jackson Center led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime. The Tigers were held to seven points in the second half.

Maurer led the Redskins with 14 points while Meyer scored 10. Reichert led Jackson Center with 21 points.

Russia 66, Houston 34

The Raiders dominated from the start and picked up an SCAL win on Friday in Houston.

The Raiders led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and 28-16 at halftime. Jonathan Bell scored seven points in the third quarter to help lead a 19-12 scoring edge that pushed the lead to 47-28 heading into the fourth.

Zane Shappie led Russia (2-2, 1-1 SCAL) with 11 points while Jordan Meyer scored 10. Bell finished with nine and Hayden Quinter scored eight.

Jake Leist and Wyatt Kunk each scored 10 points for the Wildcats (0-3, 0-2).

Lehman Catholic 42, Marion Elgin 25

The Cavaliers earned a Northwest Central Conference win on Friday in Sidney.

Lehman led 13-3 at the end of the first quarter, 24-11 at halftime and 34-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Luke Frantz led the Cavaliers (2-0, 1-0 NWCC) with 13 points while Justin Chapman scored 12.

Minster 51, Versailles 39

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Friday in Minster.

Versailles led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter but Minster used an 11-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 20-16 halftime lead. Minster outscored Versailles 17-14 in the third to push its lead to 37-30 before it finished with a 13-9 scoring edge in the fourth.

Justin Nixon led the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 MAC) with 29 points and 23 rebounds while Johnny Nixon scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds. Eric Schmidt scored 10 points.

Jayden Litten led Versailles (1-2, 0-1) with 15 points while Eli McEldowney and Cole Hamilton each scored eight.

New Bremen 38, Celina 27

The Cardinals used a big second half to earn a nonconference victory in their season opener on Friday in New Bremen.

The Bulldogs built a 10-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. New Bremen used a 9-5 scoring edge in the fourth to pull within 15-13 at halftime, then used a 12-7 scoring edge in the third to take a 25-22 lead.

Reece Busse led the Cardinals with 17 points while David Homan scored 12 points and had a team-high seven rebounds and three steals.

Fort Loramie, Russia earn SCAL victories; Minster beats Versailles

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

