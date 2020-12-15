Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie falls to New Bremen in OT

NEW BREMEN — Reece Busse hit a jump shot from just inside the left corner at the buzzer to lift New Bremen to a 36-35 overtime win over Fort Loramie on Saturday.

After Fort Loramie missed a potential game-winner from the top of the key near the end of regulation, the teams traded points in overtime. Busse hit the first basket, then Caeleb Meyer scored off an assist from Nolan Berning to tie it 32-32.

Caeleb Meyer made a three-point play to give Fort Loramie a 35-32 lead, but Busse hit a basket with 18.1 seconds left to cut the gap to one point. Fort Loramie made a turnover with 12 seconds left, which set up Busse’s game-winner.

The Cardinals led 8-5 at the end of the first quarter but Fort Loramie used an 8-6 scoring edge in the second to pull within 14-13 at halftime.

Fort Loramie started the third with an 8-2 run but New Bremen followed by scoring the next seven points. Caleb Maurer hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Redskins a 27-25 lead heading into the fourth.

Busse led all scorers with 17 points while David Homan scored nine points and had seven rebounds. The Cardinals shot 15 for 39 (38 percent) from the floor and had a 30-26 rebounding edge.

Meyer led Fort Loramie with 13 points while Maurer scored nine. Thet Redskins shot 15 for 41 (37 percent) from the floor.

Anna 86, Indian Lake 75

The Rockets (4-1) won a high-scoring nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

Anna took a 22-21 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 27-21 scoring edge in the second to take a 49-43 halftime lead. The Rockets ran away with a 25-15 advantage in the third quarter.

Ben Kovacs led the Rockets with 42 points, including 14 in the second quarter. He also had 10 rebounds.

Isaiah Masteller score 20 points, Jacob Robinson scored 10 points and had seven rebounds and McKane Finkenbine scored nine points and had 13 assists.

Jackson Center 59, Waynesfield-Goshen 22

The Tigers earned a big nonconference victory on Saturday in Waynesfield.

Aidan Reichert scored nine of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter to lift Jackson Center to an 18-4 lead. The Tigers boosted their lead to 33-6 by halftime and led 50-12 heading into the fourth.

Trevor Sosby and Nolan Fark each added seven points for Jackson Center (4-2).

Minster 49, Wapakoneta 42

The Wildcats (4-1) earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Minster.

The Redskins built a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter but Minster used a 12-9 scoring edge in the second to pull within 22-21 at halftime. The Wildcats took the lead with a 19-15 advantage in the third and sealed the win with a 9-5 advantage in the fourth.

Bryan Falk led Minster with 17 points while Justin Nixon scored 10 and Eric Schmidt scored eight. Nixon had a team-high eight rebounds.

Dayton Christian 63, Riverside 59

The Pirates couldn’t catch up after the first half and lost a nonconference game on Saturday in De Graff.

It was the squad’s first game Nov. 28. Most of the team’s players were quarantined for over a week due to COVID-19 exposure.

Dayton Christian took a 15-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 19-11 scoring advantage in the second to take a 34-25 lead at halftime

The Pirates used a 19-17 scoring edge in the third to cut the gap down to seven points and pulled within two points with about 10 seconds left.

“We had a chance to get one last shot, but things just didn’t go our way,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We’ll have to come back next week and focus on controlling the things that we are able to control.”

John Zumberger led Riverside with 27 points while Kaden Burk scored 16 points and had a team-high 12 rebounds.

The Pirates (0-3) shot 21 for 51 (40.4 percent) from the floor and outrebounded the Warriors 30-14.

• Girls basketball

Botkins 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 24

The Trojans earned a big victory in their senior game on Saturday in Botkins.

Botkins built a 16-1 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 36-9 at halftime and 48-20 at the end of the third.

Carmen Heuker led the Trojans (3-2) with 15 points while Jill Greve scored 10. Makenna Maurer added nine points and Aleah Johnson scored eight.

New Knoxville 36, Anna 28

A slow first quarter was too much for the Rockets to overcome in a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

The undefeated Rangers took control with a 9-3 scoring edge in the first quarter and led 15-11 at halftime. Anna used an 11-7 scoring advantage in the third to tie it 22-22, but New Knoxville finished with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth.

Ella Doseck led Anna (3-3) with 17 points while Breann Reaman scored nine. Reaman had a team-high five rebounds.

Anna shot 11 for 34 (32 percent) from the floor and 5 for 8 (63 percent) from the free-throw line while New Knoxville shot 10 for 30 from the floor and 12 for 23 (57 percent) from the free-throw line. Each squad had 18 rebounds.

Delphos Jefferson 48, New Bremen 39

The Cardinals lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Delphos.

New Bremen took a 9-7 lead by the end of the first quarter but Jefferson used a 14-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 21-18 halftime lead. The Wildcats secured the win with a 12-4 edge in the fourth.

Madison Cordonnier led New Bremen (1-3) with 11 points and had nine rebounds and four steals. Elli Roetgerman scored nine points and had 11 rebounds and Kaylee Freund scored nine points.

Anna’s Ben Kovacs scores 42 points against Indian Lake

