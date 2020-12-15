ScoresBroadcast.com, WMVR to feature MAC and SCAL hoops programs this week

ScoresBroadcast.com will visit Fort Loramie, Jackson Center and Minster’s gymnasiums for high school basketball coverage this week starting on Dec. 15. WMVR, 105.5 TAM FM in Sidney, will simulcast.

The St. Henry boys are at Fort Loramie for a Tuesday tussle between Midwest Athletic Conference and Shelby County Athletic League schools. Russia boys are at Jackson Center for a key SCAL tilt on Friday. Air time for both games is 7 p.m.

Fort Loramie has beaten St. Henry three of the last four meetings, including twice in a row at St. Henry. Fort Loramie won by five points last season in Mercer County; St. Henry edged Fort Loramie by three points two years ago at the Redskins’ gym.

Jackson Center needs to hold home court in the SCAL Friday night to remain within two games of unbeaten Botkins, the league leader. The Tigers are 2-2 in league play; Russia, 1-2.

The two schools tangled last February in a memorable Piqua sectional tournament game. Jackson Center won, 24-12, despite a Russia slow-down. The Raiders upended the Tigers in overtime at Jackson Center two seasons ago.

Division III powerhouse Findlay Liberty-Benton takes on the undefeated Fort Loramie girls this Saturday afternoon, Dec. 19. Last year’s late season contest was postponed. The pre-game segment online and on radio starts at 1 PM.

Fort Loramie is 7-0 and Liberty-Benton, 5-0, heading into this week’s action. The Findlay club is averaging 72 points per game. Fort Loramie is yielding only 6 points per quarter.

WMVR will offer this contest on a delayed basis following the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship football game.

The Redskins topped the Minster girls last weekend. The two teams had split their previous 14 head-to-head tussles before Saturday. Over 1,600 IP addresses, including many from states outside Ohio, joined ScoresBroadcast for that Minster-Fort Loramie battle during the game’s deciding fourth quarter.

Minster’s boys host Anna on Saturday night. The Wildcats have handed Anna two of its only eight defeats the last couple years, winning by one point in 2019-20 and a field goal in 2018-19. The schools have evenly divided their last dozen meetings.

Air time for the Minster-Anna clash is Saturday at 7.

