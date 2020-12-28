Wednesday/Saturday roundup: Buzzer-beater lifts Russia over Versailles

VERSAILLES — Russia freshman Hayden Quinter made a shot off the glass just before the buzzer to lift the squad to a 61-59 nonconference victory over Versailles on Saturday.
Connor Stonebraker hit a basket in the post with eight seconds left to tie it. The Tigers deflected Russia’s inbounds pass after the basket, but Quinter was able to recover the ball and hit a layup with just over two seconds left.
Versailles built an early 16-8 lead in the first quarter thanks in part to six points by each Eli McEldowney and Jaydon Litten. Brayden Monnin hit a late 3-pointer to cut the gap to five heading into the second quarter, and the Raiders cut the gap to three points at 27-24 heading into halftime.
Ben Bohman scored six points in the fourth quarter to help lead a 22-16 scoring edge that gave Russia a 46-43 lead heading into the fourth. The teams tied and traded leads throughout the fourth.
Bohman led Russia (3-5) with 16 points while Quinter finished with 11. Xavier Philpot added eight and Zane Shappie and Monnin each finished with seven.
Litten led Versailles (2-6) with 21. Troy Jones scored nine and McEldowney and Jared DeMange each scored eight.
WEDNESDAY RESULTS
• Boys basketball
Lehman Catholic 53, Triad 35
The Cavaliers improved to 4-0 with a victory over winless Triad on Wednesday in North Lewisburg.
Lehman led 23-5 by the end of the first quarter, 34-20 at halftime and 44-26 at the end of the third.
Luke Frantz led the Cavaliers with 19 points. Justin Chapman scored 11, Donovan O’Leary added nine and Michael McFarland netted eight.
• Girls basketball
Sidney 58, West Carrollton 35
The Yellow Jackets earned a big Miami Valley League Valley Division victory on Wednesday in Sidney.
Sidney built a 10-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 19-9 scoring advantage in the second to take a 29-11 lead by halftime. The squad outscored the Pirates 15-14 in the third and 14-10 in the fourth.
Sidney improved to 6-2 overall with the victory and 5-2 in Valley Division play. West Carrollton (5-4, 5-4) is in second place in Valley Division standings.
Allie Stockton led Sidney with 21 points and had seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Lexee Brewer scored 16 points and had a team-high nine assists and five steals. Samantha Reynolds added 10 points and had 10 rebounds and three steals.
Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.