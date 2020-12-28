Wednesday/Saturday roundup: Buzzer-beater lifts Russia over Versailles

VERSAILLES — Russia freshman Hayden Quinter made a shot off the glass just before the buzzer to lift the squad to a 61-59 nonconference victory over Versailles on Saturday.

Connor Stonebraker hit a basket in the post with eight seconds left to tie it. The Tigers deflected Russia’s inbounds pass after the basket, but Quinter was able to recover the ball and hit a layup with just over two seconds left.

Versailles built an early 16-8 lead in the first quarter thanks in part to six points by each Eli McEldowney and Jaydon Litten. Brayden Monnin hit a late 3-pointer to cut the gap to five heading into the second quarter, and the Raiders cut the gap to three points at 27-24 heading into halftime.

Ben Bohman scored six points in the fourth quarter to help lead a 22-16 scoring edge that gave Russia a 46-43 lead heading into the fourth. The teams tied and traded leads throughout the fourth.

Bohman led Russia (3-5) with 16 points while Quinter finished with 11. Xavier Philpot added eight and Zane Shappie and Monnin each finished with seven.

Litten led Versailles (2-6) with 21. Troy Jones scored nine and McEldowney and Jared DeMange each scored eight.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Lehman Catholic 53, Triad 35

The Cavaliers improved to 4-0 with a victory over winless Triad on Wednesday in North Lewisburg.

Lehman led 23-5 by the end of the first quarter, 34-20 at halftime and 44-26 at the end of the third.

Luke Frantz led the Cavaliers with 19 points. Justin Chapman scored 11, Donovan O’Leary added nine and Michael McFarland netted eight.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 58, West Carrollton 35

The Yellow Jackets earned a big Miami Valley League Valley Division victory on Wednesday in Sidney.

Sidney built a 10-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 19-9 scoring advantage in the second to take a 29-11 lead by halftime. The squad outscored the Pirates 15-14 in the third and 14-10 in the fourth.

Sidney improved to 6-2 overall with the victory and 5-2 in Valley Division play. West Carrollton (5-4, 5-4) is in second place in Valley Division standings.

Allie Stockton led Sidney with 21 points and had seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Lexee Brewer scored 16 points and had a team-high nine assists and five steals. Samantha Reynolds added 10 points and had 10 rebounds and three steals.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

