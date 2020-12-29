Monday roundup: Sidney beats Greenville for 5th straight win

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls basketball team had no problem earning its fifth straight win with its leading scorer unable to play on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets took a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter and ran away to a 46-24 victory over Greenville in a Miami Valley League game.

Sidney built a 14-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and pushed its advantage to 25-11 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets finished with a 9-5 scoring advantage in the third and a 12-8 advantage in the fourth.

Lexee Brewer led Sidney (7-2, 6-2 MVL Valley) with 13 points while Kiara Hudgins scored 12 and Samantha Reynolds scored 11. The Yellow Jackets were without leading scorer Allie Stockton, who was on the bench on Monday.

Fort Loramie 61, Canton Glenoak 35

The Redskins earned a dominating nonconference win on Monday in Canton against Glenoak, a Division I school that advanced to a state semifinal last season.

Fort Loramie took a 14-8 lead in the first quarter and pushed its lead to 30-16 by halftime. The Redskins finished with a 16-12 scoring advantage in the third and 15-7 advantage in the fourth.

Kenzie Hoelscher led the Redskins (9-0) with 19 points and 11 rebounds and had three steals. Dana Rose scored 12 points and had nine rebounds and two blocks. Colleen Brandewie scored seven points and Cara Meyer scored six.

Fort Loramie shot 21 for 46 (45.7 percent) from the floor while Glenoak shot 15 for 39 (38.4 percent). The Redskins had a 36-14 rebounding advantage and had 16 steals.

Anna 49, Jackson Center 21

The Rockets gradually pulled away to a big Shelby County Athletic League win on Monday in Anna.

Anna built a 7-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 15-7 scoring advantage in the second to take a 22-11 lead by halftime. The Rockets outscored Jackson Center 13-2 in the third and 14-8 in the fourth.

Ella Doseck led Anna (6-3, 4-1 SCAL) with 21 points and five steals while Breann Reaman scored 12. The Rockets shot 18 for 49 (37 percent) from the floor.

Katie Clark led the Tigers (0-5, 0-5) with eight points and had six rebounds while Ashley Mullenhour scored six points and had nine rebounds. Jackson Center shot 6 for 34 (18 percent) from the floor and had a 26-20 rebounding edge.

Houston 49, Bethel 44 OT

The Wildcats earned nonconference win in overtime on Monday in Tipp City.

Houston built a 10-9 lead by the end of the first quarter before the Bees used a 21-15 scoring edge in the second to take a 30-25 halftime lead.

Houston used a 9-4 scoring edge in the third to tie it 34-34, and each squad scored seven points in the fourth. Mariah Booher hit a 3-pointer to start overtime, which helped spark a 7-2 scoring advantage by the Wildcats to finish the game.

Megan Maier scored 13 points for Houston (4-4, 2-3) while Rylie Voisard scored 10 and Taylor Maxwell scored eight.

“I am really happy with our balanced scoring and team performance,” Houston coach Brad Allen said.

Minster 56, Lima Bath 45

Minster went on a 22-5 run in the third quarter after trailing 31-23 at halftime to earn a 56-45 nonconference win and hand Bath its first loss of the season on Monday in Lima.

Ivy Wolf led the Wildcats (5-1) with 19 points while Ella Mescher scored 15 and Janae Hoying added 13.

• Boys basketball

Miami East 71, Fairlawn 55

Fairlawn played its first game in 17 days after a two-week shutdown due to COVID-19 exposure and lost a nonconference game on Monday in Casstown.

Miami East led 22-15 at the end of the first quarter, 40-32 at halftime and 56-48 at the end of the third.

Drew Maddy led Fairlawn (2-3) with 14 points. Skyler Piper scored 13 points, Ashton Piper scored 11 and Dominic Davis scored nine.

Miami East was 25-of-43 from the floor for 58 percent while the Jets were 21-of-52 from the floor for 40 percent. The Vikings had a 30-20 rebounding advantage.

Fort Loramie, Anna, Houston girls earn victories

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

