Minster to hosts Valley View Wednesday on SCORES

Division IV Minster (6-1) and Division II Valley View (6-2) will lock horns in girls basketball bonus coverage on ScoresBroadcast.com and WMVR on Wednesday night.

Pregame air time is 7 p.m. for both online coverage and the radio simulcast.

The Wildcats are fresh off a strong, come-from-behind, 56-45 win at previously unbeaten Lima Bath on Monday night. Coach Mike Wiss’ club rallied from a 31-23 halftime deficit.

Ivy Wolf, the Cats 2019-2020, first-team, all-sate guard, leads the way in scoring at 21 per outing. Janae Hoying and Ella Mescher are both at 12 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Valley View Spartans thumped Dayton Carroll, 45-28, away from home on Monday. The Patriots edged Minster in overtime during last year’s regular season.

Valley View is coached by Steve Dickson, who has a 19-year career mark of 267-153 as mentor for the VV girls program. His club was 22-4 a year ago. Claire Henson, Abigail Dickson and Lauren Legate average double figures for the Spartans.

Minster won the D-IV northwest regional last March and was set to play in the state semi-finals. With Coach Wiss at the helm, the Wildcats rolled to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019.

Wednesday’s tilt at Minster is an add-on contest for both the Wildcats and Spartans. Minster was forced to postpone six early games on its schedule. Contests versus Celina, Wapakoneta and Springfield Catholic Central have been re-set.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_Scores-Broadcast-5.jpg