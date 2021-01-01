Wednesday roundup: Lehman Catholic comes back, beats Yellow Springs

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic’s boys basketball team is off to its best start in 12 years and improved to 5-0 after rallying in the fourth quarter to beat Yellow Springs 41-31 on Wednesday.

The game was tied 6-6 after one quarter and 17-17 at halftime before Lehman rallied from a 31-28 third-quarter deficit.

Luke Frantz scored 18 points and Michael McFarland had 12 points and seven rebounds. Dave Rossman had six points, including the basket that gave Lehman the lead in the fourth quarter.

Yellow Springs dropped to 2-5 with the loss. Lehman’s five victories have come against teams with a combined record of 8-29.

Franklin-Monroe 52, Houston 31

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Wednesday in Pisburg.

The Jets led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter, 26-13 at halftime and 39-19 at the end of the third.

Wyatt Kunk led Houston (0-9) with nine points while Jake Leist, Luke Beaver and Ryan Ely each scored six.

Tippecanoe at Sidney, postponed

Sidney was sidelined for two weeks due to COVID-19 exposure among players and was slated to return to the court on Wednesday by hosting undefeated Tippecanoe, but the game was postponed last week due to COVID-19 exposure among the Red Devils’ players.

• Girls basketball

Sidney at Tippecanoe, postponed

Sidney’s girls basketball team was already on the road to Tipp City when it was informed Wednesday’s matchup was postponed. Tippecanoe postponed the game due to COVID-19 exposure.

Minster 52, Valley View 34

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Wednesday in Minster.

Minster led 19-6 by the end of the first quarter, 28-19 by the end of the second and 42-28 by the end of the third.

Janae Hoying led the Wildcats (6-1) with 13 points while Ivy Wolf scored 12. Mason Pohl and Ella Mescher each scored eight an Dana Prenger scored seven.

