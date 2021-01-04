ScoresBroadcast.com, WMVR to feature 10-0 Fort Loramie twice this week

ScoresBroadcast.com will offer two webcasts this week that feature the unbeaten Fort Loramie girls basketball team, which could very well be the top-ranked Division IV team in the state when the first AP Poll is released later Tuesday.

Fort Loramie (10-0) hosts New Bremen (3-4) on Tuesday night and Russia (5-5) on Thursday night.

The Division IV Botkins boys (8-0), rated No. 4 in Ohio in Monday’s first boys poll, lock horns with rival Jackson Center (8-2) in a crucial Shelby County Athletic League (SCAL) clash on Friday, January 8. This is the ScoresBroadcast Game of the Week.

Pre-game segments begin at 7 p.m. each evening for the online audio streams and the WMVR, 105.5 TAM FM, radio simulcasts.

The Fort Loramie girls take aim on win number 59 in their last 60 contests versus New Bremen. Their 26-0 season a year ago was halted at the state final four by the health crisis. The Redskins were ranked number one in Ohio in all six D-IV AP Polls last winter.

Both New Bremen and Russia have battled a strong Minster girls team through four quarters before losing by single digits. The Wildcats held much larger leads well into the third quarter of each contest.

Fort Loramie crushed Division I Canton GlenOak on December 28 and whipped Division III Findlay Liberty-Benton on December 19. Head coach Carla Siegel’s team defeated Minster, 36-26, on Dec. 12.

New Bremen last beat Fort Loramie in December 2017; Russia most recently downed the Skins in February 2018.

The Botkins boys 5-0 league record tops the SCAL. Jackson Center and Fort Loramie are 4-2. The Trojans next two home league games are versus Jackson Center later this week and Fort Loramie on January 22. Coach Sean Powell’s team has two dates remaining with Fairlawn on Jan. 30 and Feb. 5.

Friday’s SCAL boys fray matches hot-shooting Botkins and Jackson Center, which are both searing the nets at a 50% clip this season. Trojans Zane Paul, Carter Pleiman and Jameson Meyer are all just under 40% from behind the arc.

Jacob Pleiman of Botkins is producing 15 points per game and is cashing in on 71% of his two-pointers. He has hit the double-figure mark in scoring in every game this season.

Jayden Priddy has tallied ten or more points in each contest but one. He is averaging 14 per outing.

Botkins won, 48-38, at Parkway on Saturday and plays Riverside on Tuesday night. Jackson Center downed New Bremen, 53-42, over the weekend.

Senior Aidan Reichert paces Jackson Center at 20 points and eight rebounds per game. In 2019-20, Reichert was the Shelby County player of the year, Southwest District player of the year, and a member of the All-Ohio first team.

The Tigers’ Carson Regula is averaging nine points and Camdyn Reese, seven. Starter Jace Mullenhour excelled at New Bremen by dropping in 17.

Jackson Center shoots free throws at 71%; Botkins, 65%. The Tigers commit ten turnovers per outing; Botkins, a dozen. Both clubs are yielding only 40 points per game.

The Trojans won the opening Friday of the season at Jackson Center, 68-55.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_Scores-Broadcast-2.jpg