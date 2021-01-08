Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Sidney earns big victory at Greenville

GREENVILLE — Sidney’s girls basketball team pulled away by the end of the first quarter in a 57-21 Miami Valley League crossover victory on Wednesday in Greenville.

The Yellow Jackets built a 24-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 14-3 scoring edge in the second to increase their advantage to 38-8 at halftime. They outscored the Green Wave 17-6 in the third quarter and were outscored 7-2 in the fourth.

Allie Stockton led Sidney with 26 points. Lexee Brewer and Kiara Hudgins each scored 10 points. Brewer had six steals and six assists and Hudgins had four steals, four rebounds and three assists. Makayla Hurley led Sidney with eight rebounds.

Sidney shot 21 for 54 (38.9 percent) from the floor and was outrebounded 34-25. The Yellow Jackets had 19 team steals; Greenville finished with 32 turnovers.

THURSDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Botkins 35, Jackson Center 26

The Trojans won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Botkins.

Jackson Center (1-6, 0-6 SCAL) built an 8-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 10-7 at halftime. The Trojans pulled away in the second half with a 14-10 scoring edge in the third and 14-6 edge in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (9-2, 5-2) with 14 points while Makenna Maurer scored nine.

Fairlawn at Houston, postponed

It’s the third straight scheduled game the Jets have postponed.

New Bremen 62, Delphos St. John’s 56 OT

The Cardinals won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built an 18-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 26-21 at halftime. The Blue Jays used a 19-11 scoring advantage in the third to take a 40-37 lead but the Cardinals used a 14-11 edge in the fourth to force overtime.

St. John’s scored first in overtime and later led 56-54 but New Bremen finished with an 8-0 run. Katie Howell started the run with a 3-pointer to give the Cardinals a 57-56 lead, then Elli Roetgerman completed a three-point play and followed with another two foul shots shortly after.

Roetgerman led New Bremen (4-5, 2-2 MAC) with 18 points and had 12 rebounds. Madison Cordonnier, who hit a 3-pointer to tie it at the end of the fourth, scored 17 points and had 13 rebounds. Kaylee Freund scored eight points and had 13 rebounds.

The Cardinals shot 21 for 58 (36 percent) from the floor and outrebounded St. John’s 51-33.

Minster 70, Parkway 41

The Wildcats earned a big MAC win on Thursday in Rockford.

Minster (8-1, 4-0) built a 22-17 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 21-5 scoring advantage in the second to push its lead to 43-22 at halftime. The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 16-3 in the third quarter and were outscored 16-11 in the fourth.

Minster shot 29 for 52 (56 percent) from the floor and was outrebounded 19-11. No scoring was reported.

Marion Local 66, Versailles 37

The Tigers lost a MAC game on Thursday in Versailles.

Marion Local built a 20-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored Versailles (4-9, 1-4) 18-5 in the second to take a 38-12 halftime lead. Each squad scored 15 points in the third quarter; the Flyers finished with a 13-10 scoring advantage in the fourth.

No scoring was reported.

Riverside 37, Urbana 31

The Pirates earned a nonconference win on Thursday in De Graff.

Riverside built an 11-1 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 24-9 lead by halftime.

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside (7-1) with 12 points. Jade Copas scored seven points and had 10 rebounds and Kirstin Schlumbohm scored seven points and had four assists.

Botkins rallies in 2nd half to beat Jackson Center

By Bryant Billing

