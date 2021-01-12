Saturday roundup: Buzzer-beater lifts Botkins over Fort Recovery

BOTKINS — Jameson Meyer hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to keep Botkins undefeated with a 58-55 nonconference victory over Fort Recovery on Saturday.

The teams traded buckets throughout Saturday’s game. Botkins led 20-17 at the end of the first quarter and 34-31 at halftime, but Fort Recovery cut the gap to one point at 44-43 by the end of the third.

The Indians took a 55-52 lead late in the fourth before Jacob Pleiman completed a three-point play to tie it. Meyer hit the game winner from the right corner just before the buzzer.

Jayden Priddy-Powell led Botkins (11-0) with 17 points while Pleiman scored 15 and Meyer finished with 12.

Minster 36, Fort Loramie 35

The Wildcats earned their first victory over Fort Loramie since 2016 on Saturday on their home court.

Caeleb Meyer scored seven points in the first quarter to help Fort Loramie take a 9-7 lead. Minster used an 11-4 scoring advantage in the second to take an 18-13 halftime lead.

Grant Albers scored seven points in the third quarter to help lead a 12-4 run by the Redskins that gave the squad a 25-22 lead, but Minster scored the last four points to take control and never trailed the rest of the way.

Caleb Maurer hit a jumper that brought Fort Loramie within 36-35 late. Minster missed a one-and-one late and Fort Loramie got a chance at a game-winning shot but couldn’t capitalize.

Eric Schmidt and Justin Nixon each scored 10 points for Minster (8-3). Nixon had seven rebounds, as did Johnny Nixon. Schmidt had four assists. The Wildcats shot 14 for 36 (38.9 percent) from the floor and had a 24-21 rebounding edge.

Meyer led Fort Loramie (8-4) with 12 points while Albers finished with nine. The Redskins shot 13 for 37 (37.8 percent) from the floor.

Jackson Center 47, New Knoxville 17

After a close first quarter, Jackson Center shut down the Rangers the rest of the way and earned a nonconference win on Saturday on its home court.

New Knoxville took a 10-9 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Tigers used a 16-1 scoring edge in the second to take a 25-11 halftime lead. Jackson Center outscored the Rangers 15-1 in the third and 7-5 in the fourth.

Aidan Riechert led Jackson Center (9-3) with 17 points while Jace Mullenhour scored 11.

St. Henry 73, Anna 66 2OT

The Rockets couldn’t keep up late in a nonconference game on Saturday in St. Henry.

Anna took an early 19-9 lead and outscored the Redskins 18-11 in the second quarter to take a 37-20 halftime lead.

St. Henry used a 22-4 scoring edge in the third to take a 42-41 lead. The Rockets took a 58-55 lead in the fourth quarter after a basket by Isaiah Masteller, but Jaden Lange made a late 3-pointer for St. Henry to tie it and send it to overtime.

Isaiah Masteller split a pair of free throws to give Anna a 64-61 lead in the first overtime, but Bennet Gels made a late 3 to tie it 64-64 and force a second overtime. The Redskins scored the first four points in the second overtime and pulled away from there.

McKane Finkenbine led Anna (6-4) with 26 points while Masteller scored 18 and Ben Kovacs added 18.

The Redskins shot 25 for 59 (42 percent) from the floor while Anna shot 22 for 54 (41 percent). St. Henry had a 47-20 rebounding advantage.

Tri-Village 71, Fairlawn 63

The Jets lost to the undefeated Patriots in a nonconference game on Saturday in New Madison.

Tri-Village took a 22-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 21-17 scoring edge in the second to push its lead to 42-29 by halftime. Each squad scored 17 points in the third quarter; Fairlawn trimmed the final deficit with a 17-12 advantage in the fourth.

Garrett Keener led Fairlawn (3-5) with 14 points while Ashton Piper and Dominic Davis each scored 13. Skyler Piper scored 12 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in the fourth quarter.

Newton 57, Houston 45

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Houston.

Newton took a 20-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 31-26 at halftime and 39-35 at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth.

Xaviar Balensiefer led Houston (0-11) with nine points while Ryan Ely scored eight.

Lehman Catholic 53, Mississinawa Valley 29

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Union City.

Lehman took a 14-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 17-9 scoring edge in the second to push its lead to 31-15 by halftime. The squad finished with an 11-10 scoring edge in the third and 9-4 edge in the fourth.

Luke Frantz led the Cavaliers (7-1) with 19 points while Michael McFarland scored 15.

New Bremen 61, Covington 40

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Saturday in Covington.

New Bremen started the game with a 14-10 scoring advantage in the first quarter and used a 17-9 advantage in the second to take a 31-19 halftime lead. The squad outscored the Buccaneers 16-13 in the third and 14-8 in the fourth.

Nick Alig and Daniel Homan each scored 14 points for the Cardinals (6-4) while Reece Busse scored 13. Alig had a team-high five steals and had five assists. Mitchell Hays scored seven points and had eight assists and six rebounds.

The Cardinals shot 23 for 49 (47 percent) from the floor while Covington shot 18 for 43 (42 percent). The Buccaneers had a 27-26 rebounding edge but committed 26 turnovers to New Bremen’s 19.

Miami East 68, Riverside 58

The Pirates lost a nonconference game on Saturday in De Graff.

Miami East scored the first nine points and led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter. Riverside trimmed the gap with a 14-11 scoring edge in the second quarter, but the Vikings finished with a 19-17 edge in the third and 20-18 edge in the fourth.

John Zumberger led Riverside (3-8) with 19 points while Kaden Burk had 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Pirates shot 21 for 58 (36.2 percent) and had a 31-29 rebounding edge.

Versailles 62, Northmont 58

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Clayton.

Versailles (4-8) took a 15-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 31-14 at halftime. The Thunderbolts cut the final gap with a 17-14 edge in the third and 22-8 edge in the fourth.

No scoring information was reported.

• Girls basketball

Anna 52, Botkins 50 3OT

Ella Doseck hit a buzzer-beater to lift the Rockets to a Shelby County Athletic League win on Saturday in Anna.

The Trojans built a 19-18 lead by the end of the first quarter but Anna used an 8-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 26-24 halftime lead. Each squad scored 10 points in the third quarter.

There was little scoring in the fourth. Doseck made a basket to put Anna ahead 38-36, but Carmen Heuker made a basket shortly after to tie it and force overtime.

Botkins’ Makenna Maurer made a late basket in the first overtime to tie it 42-42 and force a second overtime. Aleah Johnson made a late basket in the second overtime to tie it 49-49. Doseck missed a potential game-winner after Johnson’s basket, but she didn’t when she got a chance in the third overtime.

Johnson split a pair of free throws and put the Trojans ahead 50-49 in the third overtime, and Anna’s Lenna Rowland then did the same to tie it.

After Heuker missed a shot, Anna grabbed the rebound. Doseck made a shot from about five feet out to give the squad the win.

Doseck finished with 31 points and had eight rebounds and four steals. Rowland and Mary Landis each finished with six points.

Heuker finished with 13 points and had five rebounds. Maurer scored 11, Jill Greve scored 10 and Johnson finished with seven.

Anna (8-3, 5-1 SCAL) shot 19 for 46 (41 percent) from the floor while Botkins (9-3, 5-3) shot 18 for 51 (35 percent). The Rockets had a 26-22 rebounding advantage.

Fort Loramie 81, Jackson Center 13

The Redskins cruised to an SCAL win on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Fort Loramie led 24-4 by the end of the first quarter and 49-11 at halftime. They held the Tigers scoreless in the third and finished the second half with a 32-2 scoring edge.

Kenzie Hoelscher led the Redskins (13-0, 8-0) with 18 points while Dana Rose scored 17. Caitlyn Gasson scored 10 and Colleen Brandewie and Jadyn Puthoff each scored nine.

Katie Clark led Jackson Center (1-7, 0-7) with six points.

Fort Loramie had 22 steals; the Tigers committed 34 turnovers. The Redskins had a 28-14 rebounding edge.

Russia 41, Houston 26

The Raiders won an SCAL game on Saturday in Russia.

Russia built a 13-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 16-4 edge in the second to take a 29-9 halftime lead. The Wildcats trimmed the final gap with a 10-7 advantage in the third and 7-5 advantage in the fourth.

Katelyn Monnin led Russia (6-6, 4-4) with nine points while Cece Borchers and Ella Hoehne each scored seven. Simone Puthoff added six.

Megan Maier led Houston (5-6, 2-5) with 12 points.

Bethel 45, Lehman Catholic 26

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Bethel built an 18-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 24-15 at halftime and 39-23 at the end of the third quarter.

Anna Cianciolo led Lehman (4-5) with 10 points and seven rebounds. Mara O’Leary scored five points and had five rebounds.

Minster 54, Ottoville 29

Minster cruised to a big nonconference victory on Saturday in Ottoville.

The Wildcats (9-1) built an 11-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 26-14 at halftime and 41-21 by the end of the third.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 17 points while Ella Mescher scored 14 and Janae Hoying added 11.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

