Tuesday roundup: Big start helps Anna beat Fort Loramie

FORT LORAMIE — A big start helped Anna earn a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday. The Rockets took an eight-point lead by the end of the first quarter and held on from there to beat Fort Loramie 59-51.

Anna (9-4, 6-2 SCAL) scored the first five points and led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter. The Rockets pushed their lead to 25-11 in the second before Fort Loramie finished with a 10-2 run to pull within 27-21 at halftime.

Caeleb Meyer hit a 3-pointer to start the third quarter for Fort Loramie (9-6, 5-4) and cut the gap to three points, but Isaiah Masteller hit a 3 for Anna shortly after. The Rockets finished the third with a 16-11 edge to take a 43-32 lead into the fourth.

McKane Finkenbine led Anna with 24 points, 20 of which came in the first half. He hit seven 3’s on the night. Ben Kovacs added 17 points.

Meyer finished with 16 points while Caleb Maurer added 11.

Russia 67, Fairlawn 54

A hot start helped Russia avenge a 27-point loss to Fairlawn earlier this season and earn an SCAL victory on Tuesday in Sidney.

The Raiders built a 29-15 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 16-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 45-24 halftime lead. The Jets narrowed the final gap a bit with a 17-10 scoring advantage in the second and 13-12 advantage in the fourth.

Hayden Quinter led Russia (6-9, 3-6) with 22 points while Zane Shappie scored 14. Xavier Philpot added 10 points and Brayden Monnin scored eight.

Ashton Piper led Fairlawn (4-7, 3-4) with 16 points while Skyler Piper scored 12. Kyle Peters scored 10 points and Garhett Keener scored nine.

Jackson Center 64, Houston 29

The Tigers earned an SCAL victory on Tuesday in Houston.

Jackson Center took a 14-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 14-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-16 halftime lead. The Tigers ran away with a 21-7 edge in the third and 15-6 edge in the fourth.

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center (11-4, 6-3) with 28 points while Carson Regula scored 11 and Trevor Sosby scored 10.

Parker Herrick led Houston (0-14, 0-9) with eight points.

Lima Perry 42, Minster 40

Minster couldn’t hold on and lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Lima.

The Wildcats took a 13-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 26-15 halftime lead. Perry outscored Minster 17-8 in the third and 10-6 in the fourth to rally and win.

Brady Hoelscher led Minster (10-4) with 13 points while Justin Nixon scored 11 points and had a team-high 10 rebounds. Bryan Falk added 10 points.

The Wildcats shot 16 for 41 (39 percent) from the floor and had a 27-16 rebounding edge.

New Bremen 45, Kalida 41

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Tuesday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built a 9-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but Kalida used a 9-6 edge in the second to take a 17-15 halftime lead. The Cardinals used a 14-11 advantage in the third to take a 29-28 lead, then finished with a 16-13 advantage in the fourth.

David Homan led New Bremen (9-4) with 14 points. Reece Busse had nine points and a team-high seven rebounds and Nick Alig scored eight points.

The Cardinals shot 15 for 41 (37 percent) from the floor and were outrebounded 29-24.

• Girls basketball

New Bremen 45, Anna 40

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Anna.

The Rockets built a 17-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 23-17 at halftime. New Bremen took control with a 14-3 scoring edge in the third. Each squad scored 14 points in the fourth.

Elli Roetgerman led New Bremen (6-6) with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Kaylee Freund scored 12 points and Madison Cordonnier added eight.

Ella Doseck led Anna (9-6) with 16 points while Kayli Brewer scored 15.

The Cardinals shot 17 for 37 (46 percent) from the floor while Anna shot 13 for 33 (39 percent). New Bremen had a 30-9 rebounding edge.

Fairlawn 48, Middletown Christian 34

The Jets earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in Middletown.

Fairlawn built a 10-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. Middletown Christian used an 11-9 edge in the second to pull within 19-14 at halftime. Each squad scored 12 points in the third before the Jets finished with a 17-8 advantage in the fourth.

Brianna Kinnet led Fairlawn (3-8) with 16 points while Ashley Roush scored 11 and Lexi Graves added eight.

Waynesfield-Goshen 46, Lehman Catholic 39

The Cavaliers lost a Northwest Central Conference game on Tuesday in Waynesfield.

Lehman built a 10-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-5 scoring advantage in the second to take a 23-8 halftime lead. The Tigers rallied with a 22-9 scoring edge in the third quarter and 16-7 edge in the fourth.

Mara O’Leary led the Cavaliers (4-9, 3-2 NWCC) with nine points and had six rebounds. Heidi Toner scored eight points and had a team-high seven rebounds and Emma Kennedy scored eight points.

Lehman shot 15 for 56 (27 percent) from the floor.

