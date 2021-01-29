Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Sidney splits with West Carrollton

SIDNEY — Sidney couldn’t hold onto a late lead and lost 72-66 to West Carrollton in a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday.

The teams traded baskets throughout the first half. West Carrollton took a 16-15 lead by the end of the first quarter but Sidney used a 16-14 edge in the second to take a 31-30 halftime lead.

The Pirates (10-3) battled back to take a 52-49 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Yellow Jackets started the fourth with an 8-4 run to take a 57-56 lead with about four minutes left, but West Carrollton scored the next eight points to take control.

Sidney senior forward Avante Martin led Sidney (7-5) with 25 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks. Jaden Swiger scored 16 points and Devin Taborn scored 10.

The Yellow Jackets shot 27 for 56 (48.2 percent) from the floor while West Carrollton shot 27 for 67 (40.3 percent). Sidney had a 40-32 rebounding edge but committed 14 turnovers to the Pirates’ eight.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 44, West Carrollton 37

Sidney held off a comeback attempt to earn an MVL victory on Wednesday in West Carrollton.

The Yellow Jackets built a 16-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 10-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 26-13 halftime lead. West Carrollton used a 10-9 scoring edge in the third to cut the gap to 12 points and pulled as close as five points in the fourth, but the Yellow Jackets secured the win from the free-throw line.

Kiara Hudgins led Sidney (15-3) with 12 points and had six rebounds and two steals. Lexee Brewer scored 10 points and had six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Allie Stockton scored 10 points and had five steals, four rebounds and three blocks.

Stockton returned for the Yellow Jackets in a 44-36 win at Vandalia-Butler on Tuesday after missing the previous two games. She scored nine points off the bench on Tuesday, while Samantha Reynolds scored a team-high 14 points and had six rebounds and four steals. Brewer scored 10 points on Tuesday and had eight assists and three steals.

THURSDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Russia 65, Covington 34

The Raiders earned a nonconference victory on Thursday in Covington.

Russia built a 21-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 19-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 40-13 halftime lead. The Raiders outscored the Buccaneers 17-4 in the third and were outscored 17-8 in the fourth.

Ella Hoehne led Russia (11-7) with 22 points while Kate Sherman scored 12. Cece Borchers added 11 points and Reese Goubeaux scored eight.

Riverside 36, Jackson Center 20

The Pirates earned a nonconference win on Thursday in De Graff.

Riverside built a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Tigers used a 5-2 scoring edge in the second to pull within 15-9 at halftime. The Pirates secured the win with a 12-5 scoring edge in the third and 11-6 edge in the fourth.

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside (12-4) with 16 points while Ali Knight scored eight. Kirstin Schlumbohm had six points and six steals and Aliana Heath had nine rebounds.

Morgan Huber led Jackson Center (2-14) with six points.

Lehman Catholic 50, Lima Perry 37

The Cavaliers earned a Northwest Central Conference win on Thursday in Lima.

Perry built a 9-5 lead by the end of the first quarter but Lehman used a 10-8 advantage in the second to pull within 17-15 at halftime, then took control with a 17-11 advantage in the third and 18-9 advantage in the fourth.

Heidi Toner led the Cavaliers (6-10) with 14 points and had eight rebounds. Mara O’Leary scored 13 points and had eight rebounds and Anna Cianciolo scored 11 points and had eight rebounds and three steals.

Lehman shot 22 for 62 (35 percent) from the floor.

New Bremen 62, Versailles 53

The Cardinals earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Thursday in New Bremen.

Versailles took a 15-13 lead by the end of the first quarter. New Bremen used a 19-18 scoring edge in the second to pull within 33-32 at halftime, then took control with an 18-11 advantage in the third and 12-9 advantage in the fourth.

Kaylee Freund led the Cardinals (8-6, 4-2) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Elli Roetgerman scored 15 points, Aliyah Truman scored 13 and Madison Cordonnier scored 12.

Abby Stammen led Versailles (6-10, 2-4) with 17 points while Kate Griesdorn scored nine and Kaylee Braun scored eight.

New Bremen shot 23 for 46 (50 percent) from the floor and 9 for 14 from the free-throw line while Versailles shot 22 for 58 (38 percent) from the floor and 3 for 5 from the free-throw line. The Tigers had a 27-26 rebounding edge.

Minster 62, St. Henry 28

The Wildcats earned a MAC win on Thursday in St. Henry.

Minster built a 31-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Redskins 15-4 in the second and 16-3 in the third. St. Henry finished with a 16-0 edge in the fourth.

Ivy Wolf led Minster (15-1, 6-0) with 29 points, all but three of which came in the first half. Janae Hoying scored 14.

Sidney junior forward Jaden Swiger shoots with pressure from West Carrollton’s DeShawn Ferguson during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Swiger scored 16 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_0267-1.jpg Sidney junior forward Jaden Swiger shoots with pressure from West Carrollton’s DeShawn Ferguson during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Swiger scored 16 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Cedric Johnson shoots as West Carrollton’s Sam Walker defends during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_0240-1.jpg Sidney’s Cedric Johnson shoots as West Carrollton’s Sam Walker defends during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Avante Martin shoots as West Carrollton’s Sam Walker defends during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_0367-1.jpg Sidney’s Avante Martin shoots as West Carrollton’s Sam Walker defends during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News 13 Sidney’s Darrius Basil is fouled by West Carrollton’s Jye’Ton Howard during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_0372-1.jpg 13 Sidney’s Darrius Basil is fouled by West Carrollton’s Jye’Ton Howard during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Devin Taborn is fouled by West Carrollton’s Javen Vaughn during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_DSC_0416-1.jpg Sidney’s Devin Taborn is fouled by West Carrollton’s Javen Vaughn during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior forward Avante Martin rebounds with pressure from West Carrollton’s Sam Walker during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Martin scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SDN012921CarrolltonSidney-1.jpg Sidney senior forward Avante Martin rebounds with pressure from West Carrollton’s Sam Walker during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Martin scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia, Riverside girls earn nonconference wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

