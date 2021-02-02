Saturday roundup: Big 2nd half lifts Anna over Miami East

ANNA — A big third quarter helped Anna earn a key 76-69 nonconference victory over Miami East on Saturday.

Each squad scored 22 points in the first quarter, but the Vikings used a 20-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 42-33 halftime lead. The Rockets took control with a 21-8 edge in the third and secured the win with a 22-19 edge in the fourth.

Ben Kovacs led Anna (12-5) with 20 points and brought down seven rebounds. Jacob Robinson scored 18 points and had eight rebounds. Isaiah Masteller added 18 points and McKane Finkenbine and Zach Ambos each scored 10 points. Finkenbine had a team-high 10 assists and also had three steals.

Anna shot 27 for 45 (60 percent) from the floor while Miami East shot 26 for 55 (47 percent). Anna had a 26-22 rebounding edge.

Both Anna and the Vikings (11-5) are among the top teams that will be competing for high seeds in the Dayton Division III sectional. Seeding voting is taking place this week, and tournament draw meetings will be held Sunday.

Botkins 68, Fairlawn 37

Botkins cruised to a Shelby County Athletic League victory in a makeup game on Saturday at Fairlawn.

The Trojans took a 19-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 22-7 advantage in the second to push the lead to 41-13 by halftime. The Trojans had a 19-7 edge in the third; Fairlawn finished with a 17-8 edge in the fourth.

Jayden Priddy-Powell led Botkins (15-3, 8-2) with 17 points while Jacob Pleiman and Jameson Meyer each scored 11.

Fairlawn dropped to 5-11 overall and 3-7 in SCAL play with the loss. Statistics were not reported.

Fort Loramie 42, Marion Local 27

Fort Loramie claimed the Impact Trophy for the second consecutive year by beating the Flyers on Saturday in Maria Stein.

The Redskins took a 6-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Marion Local used a 10-5 scoring edge in the second to pull within 15-10 at halftime. Fort Loramie finished with a 9-6 advantage in the third and 18-11 advantage in the fourth.

Caeleb Meyer led Fort Loramie (12-6) with 21 points while Caleb Maurer scored 12.

Minster 45, Jackson Center 41

The Wildcats pulled away in overtime to earn a nonconference win on Saturday in Minster.

Minster took an 11-7 lead by the end of the first quarter but Jackson Center used a 10-2 scoring advantage in the second to take a 17-13 halftime lead. Each team scored 11 points in the third, and Minster used an 11-8 edge in the fourth to force overtime. The Wildcats outscored the Tigers 9-5 in overtime.

Eric Schmidt led Minster (14-4) with 16 points while Justin Nixon scored nine.

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center (14-5) with 18 points while Camdyn Reese scored nine and Jace Mullenhour scored eight.

Minster shot 17 for 38 (44.7 percent) from the floor and 8 for 11 from the free-throw line while Jackson Center shot 15 for 44 (34.1 percent) from the floor and 10 for 12 from the free-throw line. The Tigers had a 25-23 rebounding edge.

Riverside 54, Houston 46

The Pirates earned a nonconference win on Saturday in De Graff.

Riverside built a 12-5 lead by the end of the first quarter but Houston used a 12-8 scoring edge in the second to pull within 20-17 at halftime. The Pirates finished with a 16-15 edge in the third and 18-14 edge in the fourth.

John Zumberger led Riverside (7-10) with 11 points while Kale Long had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Myles Platfoot had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Jake Leist led Houston (0-18) with 15 points while Wyatt Kunk scored 14.

The Pirates shot 16 for 44 (36.4 percent) from the floor and had a 37-26 rebounding edge.

Lehman Catholic 41, Middletown Christian 36

The Cavaliers earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Sidney.

Middletown Christian took an 11-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but Lehman used a 15-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-15 halftime lead. The Cavaliers were outscored 8-6 in the third and 13-11 in the fourth.

Luke Frantz scored 15 points for the Cavaliers (12-3) and had five rebounds while Landon McIver scored eight points. Justin Chapman and Michael McFarland each had seven points and seven rebounds.

St. Marys 67, Versailles 39

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in St. Marys.

The Roughriders led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter, 37-22 at halftime and 50-27 at the end of the third.

Connor Stonebraker, Eli McEldowney and Jaydon Litten each scored eight points.

• Girls basketball

Tippecanoe 37, Sidney 20

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Tipp City.

Tippecanoe built a 15-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. Sidney had a 6-4 scoring advantage in the second but was outscored 9-3 in the third and 9-7 in the fourth.

Allie Stockton led Sidney (15-4) with eight points while Lexee Brewer had seven steals.

The Yellow Jackets shot 7 for 30 (23.3 percent) from the floor and committed 15 turnovers. The undefeated Red Devils shot 15 for 43 (34.9 percent) from the floor and had a 38-21 rebounding edge.

Anna 45, Russia 42

The Rockets won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Anna.

Anna took a 15-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 9-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 24-14 halftime lead. Russia cut the final gap with a 15-9 advantage in the third and a 13-12 advantage in the fourth.

Breann Reaman led Anna (12-7, 9-2 SCAL) with 14 points while Ella Doseck scored 12.

Cece Borchers led Russia (11-8, 6-5) with 10 points while Sophie Francis and Kate Sherman each scored seven.

Anna shot 16 for 39 (41 percent) from the floor and 10 for 11 from the free-throw line. Russia shot 17 for 43 (40 percent) from the floor and 8 for 10 from the free-throw line. The Raiders had a 23-15 rebounding edge.

Botkins 52, Fairlawn 24

The Trojans earned an SCAL win on Saturday at Fairlawn.

Botkins took an 8-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 21-12 lead by halftime. The Trojans ran away with a 16-4 advantage in the third and 15-5 advantage in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (13-5, 7-4) with 21 points while Madison Wendel scored eight.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (5-10, 1-9) with nine points.

Fort Loramie 87, Houston 19

The Redskins earned an SCAL win on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie took a 20-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Wildcats 27-0 in the second to run away. The Redskins finished with a 22-4 edge in the third and 18-6 edge in the fourth.

Corynn Heitkamp and Kenzie Hoelscher each scored 17 points for Fort Loramie (18-1, 11-0) while Caitlyn Gasson and Dana Rose each scored 11. Jadyn Puthoff added eight points. Gasson had nine assists and five steals while Hoelscher had seven rebounds and six assists.

Rylie Voisard led Houston (8-11) with 10 points.

Versailles 51, Jackson Center 38

The Tigers earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Versailles took a 13-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. Each squad scored 13 points in the second quarter, but the Tigers put the win away with an 11-2 edge in the third. Jackson Center finished with a 15-14 edge in the fourth.

Abby Stammen led Versailles (6-11) with 20 points while Brynn Briscoe scored 12 and Kaylee Braun scored nine.

Ava Winner led Jackson Center (2-15) with 10 points while Morgan Huber and Regan Clark each scored seven.

Lehman Catholic 51, Mississinawa Valley 37

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Union City.

Lehman built a 14-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Blackhawks 12-7 in the second and 19-4 in the third. Mississinawa Valley finished with an 18-6 advantage in the fourth.

Mara O’Leary led the Cavaliers (7-10) with 16 points and six rebounds while Heidi Toner scored 10 points. Anna Cianciolo scored six points and had five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Lehman shot 21 for 53 (40 percent) from the floor.

New Bremen 57, Celina 41

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Saturday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built an 11-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 19-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 20-12 halftime lead. The Cardinals had a 19-9 advantage in the third; the Bulldogs had an 18-8 advantage in the fourth.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (9-6) with 18 points and had six rebounds. Elli Roetgerman scored 13 points and had six rebounds and Madison Cordonnier scored 11 points.

Botkins, Fort Loramie, Minster, Riverside boys win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

