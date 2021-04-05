Friday roundup: Fort Loramie earns run-rule win over Jackson Center

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie beat Jackson Center 13-1 in five innings in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday.

The Redskins scored runs in every inning, including four in the fifth to push the win to a run-rule margin. Clara Gephart hit a three-run home run to push the margin past 10 runs.

Katelyn DeLoye was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Emily Hess was 2 for 3 and Gephart was 2 for 4. Olivia Frey also hit a three-run home run. Gephart and DeLoye each hit one double.

Lauren Bergman picked up the win in the circle for the Redskins (4-1, 2-0 SCAL). She pitched five innings and allowed one earned run on one hit and four walks. She had seven strikeouts.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (2-1, 1-1). She gave up 11 earned runs on 13 hits in 4 1/3 innings. She had the Tigers’ lone hit.

Riverside 12, New Bremen 8

The Pirates earned a nonconference victory on Friday in De Graff.

Riverside took a big early lead by scoring five runs in the second. New Bremen tied it 6-6 after scoring three in the top of the fourth, but the Pirates scored two in the bottom half and two in each the fifth and sixth to pull away.

Jenna Woods was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs for Riverside (1-2). Olivia Perk was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Sierra Snow was 2 for 4 and Alaina Snow was 2 for 5. Aliana Snow hit a double, as did Woods and Amerra Huston.

Alaina Snow picked up the win in the circle. She gave up one earned run on three hits in three innings.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss. She allowed five earned runs on 13 hits in six innings. She had six strikeouts.

Kyla Stachler was 2 for 3 with two doubles for the Cardinals (2-2) while Alayna Thieman was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs.

Other scores: Ansonia 11, Houston 1.

• Baseball

Fort Loramie 11, Jackson Center 1

The Redskins picked up a run-rule Shelby County Athletic League victory on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Derek Meyer was 2 for 2 at the plate for the Redskins (2-1, 2-0 SCAL) while Darren Hoying was 2 for 3 and Mack Fortman was 2 for 4. Caeleb Meyer was 1 for 3 with 4 RBIs.

Sam Barhorst picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one earned run on five hits in four innings and had five strikeouts.

Carson Regula was charged with the loss. He allowed five earned runs on six hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. He had seven strikeouts.

Regula was 2 for 3 at the plate for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1).

Botkins 6, New Knoxville 1

The Trojans took a 3-0 lead by the third inning and held on from there to win a nonconference game on Friday in Botkins.

Parker Geis picked up the win for Botkins (2-2). He struck out six and allowed four hits in three innings. He was 2 for 2 at the plate.

Miami East 7, Anna 1

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Friday in Anna.

Miami East scored seven runs in the first five innings, all before Anna scored its lone run.

Travis Fogt was charged with the loss. Jacob Robinson was 2 for 3 at the plate.

Other scores: Houston 12, Ansonia 0.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.