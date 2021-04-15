Basketball: Powell leaving Botkins for Lima Bath job

BATH TOWNSHIP — Sean Powell is leaving Botkins to become the head coach of Lima Bath’s boys basketball program less than a month after leading the Trojans to the Division IV state title. Powell’s hiring is pending school board approval.

Powell, a 1999 graduate of Lima Shawnee, took over at Botkins in 2018 for longtime coach Brett Meyer. Before taking over at Botkins, he served as an assistant coach at Shawnee and Perry. He also has experience coaching at the AAU level.

He was recently named the Ohio Basketball Coaches Association’s District Nine Div. IV coach of the year. He has an overall career record of 56-22, including a 27-mark this past season.

Powell scored more than 1,000 points in his career at Shawnee and played in college at Wabash Valley Community College and Henry Ford Community College.

Last month’s state title was the first team championship in school history.

Kristen Holt has also been hired as the school’s athletic director. She is a 1987 Bath graduate and helped lead the 1987 girls basketball team to a state championship, earning first team all-Ohio honors and being named the AA state tournament MVP. She went on to play at Ohio University.

Holt has spent the last 28 years as either a women’s Division I basketball assistant or head coach with stops at multiple universities. She has been the head coach at Radford University, Colorado State University and most recently the University of Texas San Antonio.

Holt graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in athletic administration.

The Bath school board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

