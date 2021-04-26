Friday roundup: Anna baseball beats Versailles 13-6

VERSAILLES — Anna scored four runs in the second inning to take control and ran away from there to beat Versailles 13-6 in a nonconference baseball game on Friday.

Landon Howell was 3 for 5 for the Rockets (7-7) while Kohlton Carey was 2 for 4 with one double and two walks. Kyle Evans was 2 for 4 and McKane Finkenbine was 1 for 4 with one double and 2 RBIs. Jacob Robinson was 2 for 2 with 4 RBIs and two walks and Grant Albers was 1 for 3 with two walks.

Bryce Cobb picked up the won on the mound. He pitched six innings and gave up four earned runs on nine hits. He struck out four batters and didn’t give up a walk.

Adam Kremer was charged with the loss. He pitched two innings and gave up four earned runs on five hits and three walks.

Jared DeMange was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs for Versailles (10-8) while Caleb Rush was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double. Noah McEldowney hit a double and Kremer was 1 for 1.

Troy 7, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets managed one hit against Troy in a Miami Valley League crossover loss on Friday in Sidney.

Ryan Caufield was charged with the loss for Sidney (10-6, 6-6 MVL Valley). He gave up four earned runs on five hits and four walks in four innings and struck out four batters.

Russia 8, Arcanum 7

The Raiders scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held the Trojans scoreless in the top of the seventh to win a back-and-forth nonconference game on Friday.

Zane Shappie was 3 for 4 for Russia (10-5) while Drew Sherman was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Xavier Philpot was 2 for 3 and Hayden Quinter was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Jared Poling and Grant Saunders each hit a double.

Jordan Meyer picked up the win. He pitched one inning in relief and gave up two hits and struck out one batter. Quinter started and gave up three earned runs on 11 hits in three innings.

Marion Local 7, Jackson Center 2

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Friday in Maria Stein.

Bryson Roberts was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (4-10). He gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks in three innings and struck out three batters.

Eli Butcher was 2 for 3 at the plate while Carson Regula hit a double.

Other scores: Covington 9, Houston 5.

• Softball

Troy 9, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets led 2-0 before giving up seven runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh in a Miami Valley League crossover loss on Friday in Sidney.

Alli Milanese picked up the loss in the circle for Sidney (8-7, 7-5 MVL Valley). She gave up nine earned runs on 12 hits and three walks in seven innings and struck out 10 batters.

Milanese was 2 for 4 at the plate with one double. Jenna Smith also hit a double.

Russia 6, Lehman Catholic 3 (extra innings)

The Raiders scored three runs in the top of the eighth to earn a nonconference victory on Friday in Sidney.

Lehman took a 3-2 lead after the first by scoring three unearned runs but Russia tied it in the top of the second.

Sophie Francis was 2 for 3 with one walk for the Raiders (16-1) while Reese Goubeaux was 2 for 5 with one double. Simone Puthoff hit a double and had 2 RBIs and Saige Hoying hit a double.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She pitched two innings in relief and gave up one hit. Francis started and gave up four hits and two walks in six innings while striking out five.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss for the Cavaliers (7-6). She pitched a complete game and gave up five earned runs on 10 hits and two walks.

Anna Cianciolo was 2 for 4 for Lehman.

Jackson Center 21, Marion Local 3

The Tigers earned a nonconference victory in five innings on Friday in Maria Stein.

Riley Barhorst picked up the win in the circle for Jackson Center (6-7) and gave up one hit.

Hope Booser was 3 for 3 at the plate with 3 RBIs and one double. Grace Woolley was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double and Gabrielle Woolley was 2 for 3. Kennedy Jackson, Regan Davidson and Paige Geuy each had 3 RBIs.

Bradford 10, Houston 0

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game in six innings on Friday in Bradford.

Bradford pitcher Skipp Miller threw a perfect game on 67 pitches and struck out all 18 Houston batters she faced.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston (4-11). She gave up nine earned runs on 20 hits in five innings of work.

Versailles 7, Anna 5

The Rockets took a 5-4 lead by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Versailles scored three in the top of the seventh and held on to earn a nonconference win on Friday in Anna.

Leadoff hitter Abby Stammen was 4 for 5 for Versailles (10-7) while Lauren Monnin was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two doubles. Natalie Prenger was 3 for 4 with one double and Jenna Dirksen and Darian Feltz were each 2 for 4.

Tara Fritscher picked up the win. She pitched a complete game and gave up four earned runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Bree Metzler was charged with the loss for Anna (). She pitched a complete game and gave up two earned runs on 14 hits.

Brooke Pettus was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs for the Rockets. Carissa Edwards was 2 for 3, Aubrey Hoying was 2 for 3 and Taylor Poeppelman was 2 for 4. Brenna Cobb and Taylor Dye each hit one double.

Riverside 19, Fairlawn 0

The Pirates scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning to set the tone early in a five-inning nonconference win on Friday at Fairlawn.

Sierra Snow was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs for Riverside (8-9) while Alaina Snow was 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs, one home run and two doubles. Jenna Woods was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs and one double, Kylee Angle was 2 for 3 and Jade Copas was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Malina Kreglow was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one home run.

Woods pitched a complete game and gave up one hit while striking out eight batters.

Alayna VanHorn was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-17). She pitched three innings and gave up 12 earned runs on 15 hits.

Minster 7, Ada 0

The Wildcats earned a nonconference win on Friday in Minster.

Mikaela Hoskins picked up the win in the circle for Minster (13-3). She pitched a complete game and gave up four hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Alexis Bishop hit a solo home run. Emma Goubeaux and Lyndi Hemmelgarn each hit triples and Hannah Oldiges hit a double.

By Bryant Billing

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

