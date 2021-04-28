Tuesday roundup: Sidney baseball thumps West Carrollton

SIDNEY — Sidney posted its second consecutive dominating win over West Carrollton by beating the Pirates 26-1 in five innings in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Tuesday.

Leadoff hitter Ryan Schloss was 5 for 5 with 5 RBIs for Sidney (12-6, 8-6). Mitchell Davis was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs; he hit one double and one triple.

Jack Davidson was 2 for 2, Ryan Caufield was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Aiden Booth was 3 for 5 with 5 RBIs and one double, Jordan Lessing was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one triple and Carson Taylor was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.

Gavin Roberts picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

The Yellow Jackets are in first place in the Valley Division and lead second-place Xenia by three games.

Russia 17, Houston 5

The Raiders earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday in Houston.

Ross Fiessinger picked up the win on the mound for Russia (13-5, 5-3 SCAL). He pitched six innings and gave up four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Fiessinger was 2 for 3 at the plate. Drew Sherman was 2 for 3, Zane Shappie and Aiden Shappie were each 2 for 4 and Hayden Quinter was 2 for 5.

Houston dropped to 8-7 overall and 3-5 in SCAL play with the loss.

Riverside 11, Jackson Center 10

The Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally and win a nonconference game on Tuesday in De Graff.

Simon Godwin scored the game-winning run with two outs after an error by Jackson Center shortstop Eli Butcher while Zander Crouch was at the plate. Warren Shockey hit a 2-RBI single to center field in the inning and Kale Long hit a 2-RBI single to left field with one out to tie it.

Long was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs and one double. Deven Frilling was 2 for 4, Shockey was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs one double and Crouch was 2 for 4. Simon Godwin was 1 for 3 with one double and two walks and Braeden Steely was 1 for 2 with one double and two walks.

Crouch picked up the win on the mound for Riverside (8-8). He pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and gave up two earned runs on four hits.

Carson Regula was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (4-12). He pitched in the seventh and gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks.

Regula was 4 for 4 at the plate with 3 RBIs. He hit one home run and three doubles.

Trevor Sosby was 2 for 4 with one double, Eli Butcher was 2 for 4, Bryson Roberts and Ethan Pohlschneider were each 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double and Nolan Fark was 2 for 5.

Lehman Catholic 4, Lima Perry 1

The Cavaliers scored three runs in the top of the seventh to earn a Northwest Central Conference win on Tuesday in Lima.

Alex Keller picked up the win on the mound for Lehman (6-7, 4-1 NWCC). He pitched a complete game and gave up one hit and three walks while striking out 12 batters.

The Cavaliers managed three hits but drew 11 walks. Ethan Stiver drew four walks, David Brunner drew three and JD Barhorst drew two.

Barhorst hit an RBI single to left in the seventh and David Rossman hit an RBI single to center field.

St. Henry 6, Minster 4

The Wildcats scored four runs in the last two innings, but their comeback attempt fell short in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in Minster.

Justin Nixon was charged with the loss for Minster (6-7, 2-3). He pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on three hits and three walks.

Minster managed four hits, three of which came in the last two innings. Adam Ketner hit an RBI double in the sixth and Johnny Nixon hit a 2-RBI double in the seventh.

Versailles 7, New Bremen 6 (extra innings)

The Tigers scored four runs in the seventh to tie it, then scored one in the eighth to earn a big MAC win on Tuesday in Versailles.

New Bremen scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-2 lead before the Tigers rallied. Carson Bey started the scoring with a two-run home run with no outs, then Noah McEldowney hit a 2-RBI double to left field five batters later with two outs.

Jacob Treon started the eighth with a double to center field, then Bey followed with an RBI single to left.

Treon was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and three doubles while Bey was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double in addition to his home run. McEldowney was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double and Adam Kremer was 2 for 4. Ben Ruhenkamp drew two walks.

Landon Henry picked up the win on the mound for Versailles (11-8, 5-1). He pitched one hitless inning in relief. Ruhenkamp started and gave up three earned runs on three hits and six walks in six innings.

Ben Blickle was charged with the loss for New Bremen (10-4, 4-1). He pitched the eighth and gave up one earned run on two hits. Mitchell Hays started and gave up six earned runs on eight hits and two walks in seven innings while striking out eight batters.

While New Bremen managed four hits, it drew 10 walks. Hays drew three walks while Blickle and Sam Sailer each drew two.

• Softball

Sidney 8, West Carrollton 2

The Yellow Jackets bounced back from a Monday loss to the Pirates to win a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Alli Milanese picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and struck out nine batters.

Lauren Barker and Avery Griffis were each 2 for 3. Destiny Harris was 2 for 4 and Mackenzie Benshoff and Alli Milanese were each 1 for 2.

Sidney (10-9, 8-6 MVL Valley) is in first place in the Valley Division. The squad has a 4.5-game lead over second-place Xenia.

Riverside 16, Jackson Center 5

The Pirates scored seven runs in the fourth inning to pull away to a run-rule victory in a nonconference game on Tuesday in De Graff.

Kaitlyn Schlumbohm was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and Aliana Snow was 2 for 4 with one double. Jade Copas hit one double and had 4 RBIs. Jenna Woods hit one double.

Woods picked up the win for Riverside (9-10). She pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss for the Tigers (6-9). She pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on six hits and three walks.

Ashley Mullenhour hit a double for Jackson Center and had 2 RBIs.

Lehman Catholic 22, Lima Perry 1

The Cavaliers earned a run-rule Northwest Central Conference victory on Tuesday in Lima.

Heidi Toner was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two walks while Emilee VanSkiver was 3 for 4 with 5 RBIs and one triple. Kate Stewart and Anna Cianciolo each had 2 RBIs. Cianciolo drew three walks.

Annie Stiver picked up the win on the mound for Lehman (9-6, 4-2 NWCC). She pitched a complete game and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Minster 1, St. Henry 0

The Wildcats took advantage of two St. Henry errors in the second inning to score the game’s lone run and win a pitcher’s duel in a Midwest Athletic Conference matchup on Tuesday in St. Henry.

Rachael Hoying picked up the win for Minster (14-3, 4-0 MAC). She pitched a complete game and struck out 12 batters while walking one and giving up two hits.

Alexis Bishop was 2 for 3. Savannah Bergman and Emma Goubeaux each hit one double.

Versailles 14, New Bremen 6

The Tigers scored 10 runs in the last three innings to run away to a MAC win on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Tara Fritscher was 3 for 5 with 4 RBIs for Versailles (12-9, 4-1). Lauren Monnin was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Abby Stammen was 3 for 4, Keri Dirksen was 2 for 2 with one walk and Jenna Dirksen was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, one walk and one double.

Monnin picked up the win. She pitched the first inning and gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks. Fritscher pitched the rest of the way and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and three walks.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen (10-11, 1-4). She pitched five innings and gave up six earned runs on 10 hits and seven walks.

Kyla Stachler was 3 for 4 for the Cardinals with one double while Ross was 2 for 4 with one double.

Other scores: Parkway 11, Houston 0.

