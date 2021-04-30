Football: Seth Whiting named new Minster coach

Minster announced on Tuesday it is hiring Seth Whiting as its head football coach pending board approval. Whiting takes over for Geron Stokes, who resigned in March to become Dublin Coffman’s coach.

Whiting, who is the son of former Delphos St. John’s coach Vic Whiting, coached at Alliance for the last five seasons and posted a record of 30-23, including four playoff berths. The Aviators finished 2-8 last season.

Whiting got his first coaching job at Springfield Northwestern and led the program from 2012 to 2015. The Warriors had long been bottom dwellers in the Central Buckeye Conference; a 6-4 campaign in 2006 was the program’s only above-.500 finish since 1980.

Things turned around quickly under Whiting. The squad finished 5-5 in 2012 after a 1-9 record the year before and then followed with a 6-4 record in 2013.

Whiting and Stokes, who coached at Urbana before leaving to take the Minster job in the spring of 2013, faced off in 2012 in a CBC game. The Hillclimbers beat Northwestern 50-14.

Seth Whiting, who has hired as Minster’s new football coach earlier this week, walks off the field after arguing with an official over a penalty while coaching for Springfield Northwestern during a game against Northeastern on Sept. 5, 2015 at Taylor Field in Springfield. He coached at Northwestern for four years and led the program to its first winning season in seven years and its second in 40 years. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_DSC_3355-Edit-1.jpg Seth Whiting, who has hired as Minster’s new football coach earlier this week, walks off the field after arguing with an official over a penalty while coaching for Springfield Northwestern during a game against Northeastern on Sept. 5, 2015 at Taylor Field in Springfield. He coached at Northwestern for four years and led the program to its first winning season in seven years and its second in 40 years. Photo courtesy Bryant Billing

Whiting has previous stops at Springfield Northwestern, Alliance

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

