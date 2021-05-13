Wednesday roundup: Anna falls 6-5 to Miami East in sectional final

CASSTOWN — Anna couldn’t complete a comeback try in a 6-5 loss to Miami East in a Division III softball sectional final on Wednesday in Casstown.

Anna scored one run in the top of the first, but the Vikings scored two in the bottom half to take control. The Rockets tied it in the second and scored two in the top of the third, but Miami East again answered with two in the bottom half to tie it 4-4.

Kyleigh Kirby hit a two-run home run to left field with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to give the Vikings a 6-4 lead, but Anna tried to make a comeback in the seventh.

Taylor Poeppelman led off the inning with a single and scored three batters later when Nylah Crosson hit a line-drive single to right field.

The Rockets had two runners on base after Crosson’s hit, but Carissa Edwards struck out and Taylor Dye hit into a ground out to end the game.

Bree Metzler was charged with the circle for Anna. She pitched six innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits and one walk.

Poeppelman was 3 for 4. Brooke Pettus hit a solo home run and Taylor Dye hit a double. Crosson finished with 2 RBIs.

The No. 8 seed Rockets (12-9) had eight hits and committed three errors while the No. 5 seed Vikings had eight hits and committed one error.

Versailles 10, Springfield Greenon 2

The Tigers took control of a Division III sectional final on Wednesday in Versailles early by scoring seven runs in the first two innings after the Knights scored two runs in the top of the first.

Tara Fritscher picked up the win in the circle. She pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up two hits and four walks while striking out seven batters.

Keri Dirksen was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs for Versailles (14-12). Fritscher was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Lauren Monnin was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, one triple and one double. Abby Stammen was 2 for 4 with one double. Jenna Dirksen was 2 for 4 with one double. Colleen Hiestand was 2 for 4 with one double. Natalie Prenger hit one double.

The No. 7 seed Tigers advance to face No. 11 National Trail in a district semifinal on Monday at Miami East. The Blazers upset No. 3 Milton-Union 8-5 in a sectional final on Wednesday.

• Regular-season results

Riverside 13, Lima Perry 0

The Pirates won a Northwest Central Conference game in five innings on Wednesday in Lima.

Sierra Snow was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs, one home run and one double for Riverside (12-13, 5-1 NWCC). Jade Copas was 3 for 4 with one triple, Alaina Snow was 3 for 4 with one double and Jenna Woods was 3 for 4 with one double.

Olivia Perk was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one walk. Malina Kreglow was 1 for 3 with one triple and one walk.

Alaina Snow picked up the win in the circle. She pitched five innings and gave up one hit while striking out 10 batters.

• Baseball

Urbana 8, Sidney 6

The Yellow Jackets tried to rally late but came up short in a nonconference game on Wednesday in Urbana.

Sidney (16-8) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Hillclimbers scored three runs in each the fourth and fifth to take control and added two in the sixth.

The Yellow Jackets took advantage of one walk, two hit batters and two errors in the seventh and scored five runs, but Urbana pitcher Nicholas Weyrich recovered and coaxed two ground outs, then struck out Jordan Lessing to end it.

Ryan Caufield was charged with the loss. He pitched four innings and gave up three unearned runs on four hits while striking out five batters. Darrius Basil pitched two innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits and three walks.

Ryan Schloss was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one walk.

TUESDAY RESULTS

• Baseball

Bellefontaine 10, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in five innings on Tuesday in Bellefontaine.

Ethan Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (7-13). He pitched three innings and gave up three earned runs on two hits and three walks.

Lehman managed two hits and committed two errors.

Anna’s Taylor Dye, left, tosses the ball to Brielle Collier at first base during a Division III sectional final against Miami East on Wednesday in Casstown. Dye hit one double. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_2549-2.jpg Anna’s Taylor Dye, left, tosses the ball to Brielle Collier at first base during a Division III sectional final against Miami East on Wednesday in Casstown. Dye hit one double. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Bree Metzler pitches during a Division III sectional final against Miami East on Wednesday in Casstown. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_2305-2.jpg Anna’s Bree Metzler pitches during a Division III sectional final against Miami East on Wednesday in Casstown. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Brenna Cobb reaches for the ball as Miami East’s Maddie Maxson watches during a Division III sectional final on Wednesday in Casstown. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_2360-2.jpg Anna’s Brenna Cobb reaches for the ball as Miami East’s Maddie Maxson watches during a Division III sectional final on Wednesday in Casstown. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Brooke Pettus fields a throw to home as Miami East’s Maddie Maxson approaches during a Division III sectional final on Wednesday in Casstown. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_2379-2.jpg Anna’s Brooke Pettus fields a throw to home as Miami East’s Maddie Maxson approaches during a Division III sectional final on Wednesday in Casstown. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Brooke Pettus, celebrates as she enters the dugout after hitting a home run during a Division III sectional final against Miami East on Wednesday in Casstown. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_2477-2.jpg Anna’s Brooke Pettus, celebrates as she enters the dugout after hitting a home run during a Division III sectional final against Miami East on Wednesday in Casstown. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Brielle Collier swings during a Division III sectional final against Miami East on Wednesday in Casstown. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_2504-2.jpg Anna’s Brielle Collier swings during a Division III sectional final against Miami East on Wednesday in Casstown. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Brenna Cobb attempts to tag Miami East’s Kiera Kirby as Kirby dives back to second base during a Division III sectional final against Miami East on Wednesday in Casstown. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_2597-2.jpg Anna’s Brenna Cobb attempts to tag Miami East’s Kiera Kirby as Kirby dives back to second base during a Division III sectional final against Miami East on Wednesday in Casstown. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Versailles advances to district semifinal by beating Greenon

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

