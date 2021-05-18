Monday roundup: Botkins, Riverside win sectional openers

BOTKINS — Botkins fought back from an early six-run deficit to beat Lehman Catholic 8-6 in a Division IV sectional opener on Monday.

The Cavaliers scored the first six runs, but the Trojans (13-13) scored eight unanswered to rally for the win. It’s the program’s first postseason win since 2016 and gives the team its most wins in a season since 2008.

Parker Geis picked up the win for Botkins after pitching three scoreless innings of relief work.

Brant Metz was 1 for 2 with one walk and two runs for the Trojans while Isaac Cisco was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Lehman finishes 7-16 overall.

The No. 5 seed Trojans advance to face No. 3 Newton in a Div. IV sectional final on the road on Wednesday.

Riverside 4, Jackson Center 2

The Pirates scored three runs in the fifth to rally from a 2-1 deficit and earn a victory in a Div. IV sectional opener on Monday in De Graff.

Warren Shockey walked with one out in the bottom of the fifth, then Simon Godwin hit a single to center field. After Landon Stewart hit into a fielder’s choice that resulted in Godwin being thrown out at second, Kale Long was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Deven Frilling then hit an RBI single to left field to score Shockey and Stewart and give Riverside a 3-2 lead. Zander Crouch then followed with an RBI single to second base to increase the lead to 4-2.

Shockey picked up the win on the mound for Riverside (15-9). He pitched a complete game and gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Eli Butcher was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (8-15). He pitched two innings in relief and gave up three earned runs on two hits and two walks. Carson Regula started and gave up one hit and five walks while striking out six batters.

The Pirates had five hits and one error while the Tigers had four hits and one error.

The No. 6 seed Pirates advance to face No. 2 Russia in a D-IV sectional final on the road on Wednesday.

Fairlawn 8, Ansonia 7

The Jets scored seven runs in the seventh to rally and earn a victory in a D-IV sectional opener on Monday at Fairlawn.

Fairlawn had managed one hit the first six innings but got going with Jacob Longenecker on the mound.

The Jets drew five walks in the seventh, got three hits and had two batters hit by pitches. Ansonia’s Trevor Hammerich walked Ashton Piper with the bases loaded to score the game-winning run. Piper hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Keith Orndorff picked up the win in the circle for Fairlawn (8-13). He pitched one inning in relief and gave up one walk while striking out one batter. Piper started and gave up five earned runs on 10 hits while striking out five batters.

Ansonia’s Keegen Weiss started and pitched five hitless innings and walked eight batters while striking out nine.

The No. 10 seed Jets advance to face No. 1 Fort Loramie on the road on Wednesday.

• Regular-season results

Sidney 7, Minster 6

The Yellow Jackets fought off a late rally try by Minster to win a nonconference game on Monday in Sidney.

The contest wasn’t scheduled at the beginning of the season but was added by the squads over the weekend. It was the final regular-season game for Sidney, which improved to 18-8 overall. Minster, which had won six of its last seven, drops to 13-10 overall.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead before Sidney scored two in the bottom half and three in the sixth. Minster scored three in the seventh, but the Yellow Jackets brought in pitcher Mitchell Davis with two outs, and he struck out Brady Heitkamp to end it.

Nick Jones picked up the win on the mound. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and gave up four earned runs on two hits and six walks while striking out three batters. Gavin Roberts started and gave up one hit and three walks in four innings while striking out three batters.

Jordan Lessing was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs, one triple and one double for Sidney while Aiden Booth was 3 for 4. Ryan Caufield was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one walk.

Eli Rindler was charged with the loss for Minster. He pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up three earned runs on three hits. Justin Nixon started and gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks in three innings.

Sidney had nine hits and committed two errors while Minster had three hits and committed one error.

Fort Loramie 7, New Bremen 5

After a game on April 9 was suspended due to home plate being damaged, the Cardinals and Redskins started over Monday in Fort Loramie.

The Redskins had a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth on April 9 before the game was stopped. In Monday’s new game, they scored five runs in the sixth to take a 7-2 lead and withstood a New Bremen rally try in the seventh to win.

Derek Meyer picked up the win in the circle for Fort Loramie (21-3). He pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Fort Loramie managed four hits but drew 13 walks. Meyer and Grant Albers each drew three walks while Jake Sanders and Evan Eilerman each drew two. Devin Raterman was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs, one double and one walk.

Wyatt Dicke was charged with the loss for New Bremen (16-6). He gave up four earned runs on three walks in the sixth.

Zach Bertke was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs for the Cardinals. Nick Alig hit a solo home run and Ben Blickle hit one double. Dicke was 1 for 2 with one walk and Colton Muether was 1 for 2.

• Softball

Postponed: Sidney vs. Miamisburg.

Sidney beats Minster, Fort Loramie beats New Bremen in regular-season games

