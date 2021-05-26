Monday/Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie beats Bradford 9-0 in district semi

PLEASANT HILL — Fort Loramie cruised to a 9-0 victory over Bradford in a Division IV district semifinal on Monday at Newton High School.

The Redskins scored two runs in the second and three in the third to take control, then pulled away with three in the fifth. They had 12 hits while the Railroaders managed four.

Caeleb Meyer pitched a complete game for Fort Loramie. He struck out seven batters and walked one.

Mack Fortman was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Meyer and Evan Eilerman were each 2 for 3 while Darren Hoying was 1 for 2 and Jake Sanders was 2 for 4. Grant Albers hit one triple.

Fort Loramie (25-3) advanced to face Troy Christian in a district final, which was scheduled to be played on Wednesday at Versailles High School.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.