3 Lehman softball players named 1st team all-NWCC

SIDNEY – Three Lehman Catholic softball players were named first team all-Northwest Central Conference for the 2021 season.

Lehman’s Anna Cianciolo, Molly Greene and Heidi Toner each were named first team all-conference.

Kate Stewart from Lehman was named second team all-NWCC.

Lehman’s Annie Stiver and Emillee Van Skiver both were named to the league’s honorable mention team.

Elgin’s Amber Roth while named the NWCC softball player of the year while Elgin’s Wendy Muselin was named the conference’s softball coach of the year.

All-NWCC softball

First team

Name School

Amber Roth~Elgin

Ava Baker~Elgin

Alyvia Roth~Elgin

Anna Cianciolo~Lehman

Molly Greene~Lehman

Heidi Toner~Lehman

Nicole Freshcorn~Ridgemont

Alaina Snow~Riverside

Jenna Woods~Riverside

Jade Copas~Riverside

Amerra Huston~Riverside

NWCC softball player of the year: Amber Roth, Elgin

NWCC softball coach of the year: Wendy Muselin, Elgin

Second team

Name School

Mekena Smith~Elgin

Kyra Wilcox~Elgin

Paytin Pore~Hardin Northern

Kate Stewart~Lehman

Lily Floyd~Perry

Amanda Howland~Ridgemont

Brooke Nelson~Ridgemont

Emma Smith~Ridgemont

Sierra Snow~Ridgemont

Emma Hunsicker~Upper Scioto Valley

Ryleigh Bigelow~Waynesfield Goshen

Honorable mention

Elgin: Gracie Isler, Katie Penry; Hardin Northern: Haylie Spearman, Brenna Flowers; Lehman Catholic: Annie Stiver, Emillee Van Skiver; Perry: Isabella Anderson, Lexenna Lee; Ridgemont: Whitney Bailey, Hannah Shoffner; Riverside: Malaina Jenkins, Olivia Perk; Upper Scioto Valley: Brielle Cotterman, Caitlyn Cunningham; Waynesfield‐Goshen: Peyton Spencer, Kapri Wilson.

