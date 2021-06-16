3 Lehman softball players named 1st team all-NWCC

SIDNEY – Three Lehman Catholic softball players were named first team all-Northwest Central Conference for the 2021 season.
Lehman’s Anna Cianciolo, Molly Greene and Heidi Toner each were named first team all-conference.
Kate Stewart from Lehman was named second team all-NWCC.
Lehman’s Annie Stiver and Emillee Van Skiver both were named to the league’s honorable mention team.
Elgin’s Amber Roth while named the NWCC softball player of the year while Elgin’s Wendy Muselin was named the conference’s softball coach of the year.
All-NWCC softball
First team
Name School
Amber Roth~Elgin
Ava Baker~Elgin
Alyvia Roth~Elgin
Anna Cianciolo~Lehman
Molly Greene~Lehman
Heidi Toner~Lehman
Nicole Freshcorn~Ridgemont
Alaina Snow~Riverside
Jenna Woods~Riverside
Jade Copas~Riverside
Amerra Huston~Riverside
NWCC softball player of the year: Amber Roth, Elgin
NWCC softball coach of the year: Wendy Muselin, Elgin
Second team
Name School
Mekena Smith~Elgin
Kyra Wilcox~Elgin
Paytin Pore~Hardin Northern
Kate Stewart~Lehman
Lily Floyd~Perry
Amanda Howland~Ridgemont
Brooke Nelson~Ridgemont
Emma Smith~Ridgemont
Sierra Snow~Ridgemont
Emma Hunsicker~Upper Scioto Valley
Ryleigh Bigelow~Waynesfield Goshen
Honorable mention
Elgin: Gracie Isler, Katie Penry; Hardin Northern: Haylie Spearman, Brenna Flowers; Lehman Catholic: Annie Stiver, Emillee Van Skiver; Perry: Isabella Anderson, Lexenna Lee; Ridgemont: Whitney Bailey, Hannah Shoffner; Riverside: Malaina Jenkins, Olivia Perk; Upper Scioto Valley: Brielle Cotterman, Caitlyn Cunningham; Waynesfield‐Goshen: Peyton Spencer, Kapri Wilson.
