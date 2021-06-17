Booth named first team all-MVL

SIDNEY – Sidney sophomore infielder Aiden Booth was named first team all-Miami Valley League for the 2021 baseball season.
Booth hit .398 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and 19 RBIs in 26 games. He also stole 17 bases and scored 26 runs.
Also, Sidney seniors Ryan Caulfield and Ryan Schloss both were named second team all-MVL.
Sidney senior Jordan Lessing was named to the conference’s honorable mention team.
Vandalia-Butler senior catcher Boston Smith was named the MVL baseball player of the year.
All-MVL baseball
First team
Name School Position Grade
Jonny Baileys~Tippecanoe~OF~Senior
Aiden Booth~Sidney~IF~Sophomore
Jacob Bowerman~Tippecanoe~IF~Junior
Connor Carver~Fairborn~IF~Senior
Carson Clark~Butler~IF~Senior
Bryce Echeman~Butler~OF~Senior
Kaden Echman~Butler~Senior
Aydan Evans~Xenia~IF~Senior
Caleb Fogarty~Troy~IF~Senior
Quinton Hall~Butler~P~Senior
Andrew Helman~Troy~P~Sophomore
Cameron Hendricks~Butler~OF~Senior
Matt Salmon~Tippecanoe~P~Junior
Boston Smith~Butler~C~Senior
Andrew Yeary~Fairborn~P~Senior
MVL baseball player of the year: Boston Smith, Butler
Second team
Name School Position Grade
Brian Allen~Troy~P~Sophomore
Braydon Bottles~Tippecanoe~OF~Junior
Ryan Caulfield~Sidney~Senior
Kayden Cross~Stebbins~IF~Junior
Jake Downey~Stebbins~C~Junior
Jacob Hudepohl~West Carrollton~IF~Junior
Mason Hughes~Tippecanoe~PvJunior
Ryder Kirtley~Troy~IF~Freshman
Alex Kolb~Greenville~P~Junior
Blane Ouhl~Piqua~OF~Senior
Zane Pratt~PiquavIF~Sophomore
Ryan Schloss~Sidney~OF~Senior
Hunter Warner~Fairborn~Senior
Honorable mention
Name School Position Grade
Noah Babb~West Carrollton~Senior
Derek Harbison~Xenia~P~Senior
Warren Hartzell~Greenville~Junior
Connor Hutchinson~Troy~Sophomore
Jordan Lessing~Sidney~OF~Senior
Mike Masters~Butler~OF~Senior
Trayce Mercer~Troy~Sophomore
Brayden Offenbacher~Piqua~P~Junior
Brady Ouhl~Piqua~Sophomore
Matthew Stivers~Xenia~OF~Senior
