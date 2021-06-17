Booth named first team all-MVL

SIDNEY – Sidney sophomore infielder Aiden Booth was named first team all-Miami Valley League for the 2021 baseball season.

Booth hit .398 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and 19 RBIs in 26 games. He also stole 17 bases and scored 26 runs.

Also, Sidney seniors Ryan Caulfield and Ryan Schloss both were named second team all-MVL.

Sidney senior Jordan Lessing was named to the conference’s honorable mention team.

Vandalia-Butler senior catcher Boston Smith was named the MVL baseball player of the year.

All-MVL baseball

First team

Name School Position Grade

Jonny Baileys~Tippecanoe~OF~Senior

Aiden Booth~Sidney~IF~Sophomore

Jacob Bowerman~Tippecanoe~IF~Junior

Connor Carver~Fairborn~IF~Senior

Carson Clark~Butler~IF~Senior

Bryce Echeman~Butler~OF~Senior

Kaden Echman~Butler~Senior

Aydan Evans~Xenia~IF~Senior

Caleb Fogarty~Troy~IF~Senior

Quinton Hall~Butler~P~Senior

Andrew Helman~Troy~P~Sophomore

Cameron Hendricks~Butler~OF~Senior

Matt Salmon~Tippecanoe~P~Junior

Boston Smith~Butler~C~Senior

Andrew Yeary~Fairborn~P~Senior

MVL baseball player of the year: Boston Smith, Butler

Second team

Name School Position Grade

Brian Allen~Troy~P~Sophomore

Braydon Bottles~Tippecanoe~OF~Junior

Ryan Caulfield~Sidney~Senior

Kayden Cross~Stebbins~IF~Junior

Jake Downey~Stebbins~C~Junior

Jacob Hudepohl~West Carrollton~IF~Junior

Mason Hughes~Tippecanoe~PvJunior

Ryder Kirtley~Troy~IF~Freshman

Alex Kolb~Greenville~P~Junior

Blane Ouhl~Piqua~OF~Senior

Zane Pratt~PiquavIF~Sophomore

Ryan Schloss~Sidney~OF~Senior

Hunter Warner~Fairborn~Senior

Honorable mention

Name School Position Grade

Noah Babb~West Carrollton~Senior

Derek Harbison~Xenia~P~Senior

Warren Hartzell~Greenville~Junior

Connor Hutchinson~Troy~Sophomore

Jordan Lessing~Sidney~OF~Senior

Mike Masters~Butler~OF~Senior

Trayce Mercer~Troy~Sophomore

Brayden Offenbacher~Piqua~P~Junior

Brady Ouhl~Piqua~Sophomore

Matthew Stivers~Xenia~OF~Senior

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

