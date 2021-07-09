Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Surprise: Stammen starts in Cincinnati

Much is happening in the world of San Diego Padres reliever Craig Stammen including a recent stop in Cincinnati where the visitors took two of three from the Reds. At the same time, Craig was awaiting the birth of a third child as wife Audrey handled things back in San Diego. Since Cincinnati, the Padres went on to Philadelphia before returning home from July 5-15. Hopefully, the baby arrives during that window. If not, Craig will need some paternity time.

Playoff contender San Diego had a full day off in Cincinnati on Monday June 28 before a set of three straight night games commenced on Tuesday. I was curious how he would allocate his time in the Queen City. He sent a reply on Tuesday at 10:55am, revealing that he’d rented a car and gone home to North Star on Monday to see family (including a new niece) away from a baseball setting.

He’s a scratch golfer but on this journey there would be no golf which is normally a preferred road trip activity. On the other three days, both before and after games, he’d get together with family and friends. He’s having a solid season in the bullpen and appeared to be a candidate to work in any of the three encounters. “It is always a very enjoyable experience to come back to Great American Ballpark to play big league Baseball,” was the conclusion of his late morning message. The 37-year-old has often stated his desire to pitch for the Reds before he retires. The Padres hold his contract option for 2022.

Craig got an urgent (non-birth) notification a few hours later advising that the Padres Tuesday starter had food poisoning and that Craig would open the contest as the first of many relievers who would work on a “bullpen night.” Stammen threw two frames with the other seven divided among the same number of his relief mates in a 5-4 victory. He couldn’t be the winning pitcher since he didn’t work five innings.

Jared’s calendar

It’s time for Fort Loramie’s Jared Hoying to return to South Korean pro baseball after a physical in Los Angeles, work visa application process, and some time at home. Awaiting the outfielder in the Far East is a two week covid quarantine that will conclude during the KBO’s Olympic recess. Play resumes on August 10. His new team, the KT Wiz has been at the top of the standings all season. His former Hanwha Eagles are firmly in last place.

Thursday 9/2

There will be heavy local interest when college football opens the Thursday before Labor Day. At 7 p.m. on ESPN, former Sidney and Northwestern running back Isaiah Bowser will debut with Central Florida as they host Boise State in the “Bounce House.” At 8pm on FOX it’s Ohio State at Minnesota.

Scooter returns

St. Marys native Tom “Scooter” Hollman was the only assistant coach who remained on the staff for all three years of Sidney’s unblemished “30 and 0” football streak from 1968-70. Now retired and living in Florida, Scooter recently came home for a funeral and made a surprise visit to Sidney High School with his wife where they were enthusiastically greeted by new Principal Greg Snyder who provided a full tour of all facilities including Sidney Memorial Stadium with “30 and 0 Field.”

It’s hoped the Hollmans will return for the “30 and 0” reunion on Labor Day weekend when the Yellow Jackets host Greenville. When Scooter left Sidney in 1971, he took his first head coaching job at Greenville and went 26-2-2 in three seasons.

Remembering Bobo

Saturday July 10 would have been the 98th birthday of pro wrestling legend Bobo Brazil. He performed several times in Sidney including the 1987 Shelby County Fair where I was ring announcer. His signature “coco butt” made for an easy win over the Executioner, a masked contender from Sing Sing Prison.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra appears each Friday. This summer, Dave Ross marks 46 years in the media business. His columns have received statewide recognition.

