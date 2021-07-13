Godown, Dickman among winners at Shelby County Open

Barry Godown covered the final nine holes on the West Course at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Sunday with a 33 to make up a two-stroke deficit and edge four-time champion Zach Yinger by a score of 106-108 in the 27-hole men’s championship flight in the Shelby County Open.

It was Godown’s second championship. He previously won in 2016. Defending champion Travis Dietz finished fourth with a 111. Yinger won the open in 2019 and 2018.

Maverick Long and Jayce Hooker claimed honors in the 18-hole B Flight by tying with a score of 77. Sam Long finished one stroke behind them. Ernie Vibbert defeated 15 golfers in the C Flight with a score of 83. Tyler White was runner-up at two strokes behind.

Karen Dickman edged Tina Bulle 98-99 to claim the Ladies Championship. In the Ladies B Flight LuAnn Fultz beat Jeannie Bosslet by two strokes.